Embracing the joys of winter at Parc Jean-Drapeau

From now until March 5, 2023,the Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) invites everyone to come on down andfully embrace the joys of winter – all just a short walk from the subway station. The wide array of free outdoor activities available include skating, cross-country skiing, winter biking, hiking, on foot or on snowshoes, and even bird-watching.
In addition to discovering the Parc, get introduced to the 7 Principles of the Leave No Trace Program to preserve natural heritage and minimize the impact of our activities on the environment?
New features this winter include the skating path, which hasbeen redesigned to take advantage of the g views of the river and downtown Montreal, along with providing a path that’s more tailored to beginners. That means almost 500 metres of skating on a refrigerated pathway that is mechanically maintained all winter. The path will be open every day, and it will be lit up at night.
Fat Biking returns as an introductory activity, but the course has been improved and made more attractive with its striking view of the river. Bike rentals will be available for this new winter activity.
Biodiversity is in the news and the park is a place where you can not only observe winter wildlife and plant life, but also to take part in the winter bioblitz, where naturalists and the general public join forces to conduct a quick biological inventory of a sector of the park.
Other activities
The sliding hill is accessible, easy to climb and loads of fun.
Cross-country ski enthusiasts have two marked and maintained trails to choose from this year, whetting the appetite of the most seasoned skiers. The 800 metres of trails on Île Sainte-Hélène or the 5.7 kilometres on Île Notre-Dame, designed to appeal to novices and veterans alike, are easily accessible from the subway station and the P1, P2 and P5 parking lots. Introductory clinics are offered by Ski de fond Montréal as well as an indoor space for waxing.
The climbing wall will again be turned into a wall of ice, where FQME certified climbers can engage in their favourite activity. Free introductory courses will also be offered.
Hiking and snowshoeing is available for those who want toleisurely enjoy the picturesque trails of Mont Boullé. Get an up-close view of the chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers, and bird-feeders are installed in the wooded areas near the Biosphere, Tunisia Pavilion and the Floralies Gardens for your bird-watching pleasure.
The Biosphere invites the cautious, and especially the curious, to understand the environment issues that affect us and discover tangible solutions to address these issues.
Remember, equipment rentals are available for skates, cross-country skis, bikes, snowshoes, walking sleds. Free skates for residents of Montréal aged 17 and under with the rental of adult skates. For the full rental schedule and for more information visit https://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/en/
— Société du Parc Jean-Drapeau
— A. Bonaparte
