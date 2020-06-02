EcoMaris environmental boating organization using lockdown to fine-tune its programs

As the current pandemic puts everything on pause, the crew from the EcoMaris school boat is using the lockdown to prepare and enhance its upcoming season, said a May 26 release.
With a mission towards social and environmental education through internships and sailing expeditions, EcoMaris expects to be able to set sail soon. Leaving from Montreal, the boat will take its passengers to many cities in the province: Sorel, Quebec City, Rimouski, La Baie, Tadoussac and Sept-Iles.
For the past 15 years, EcoMaris has been offering programs which allow participants to deepen their knowledge of the St. Lawrence River. By proposing a wide range of educational activities, the non-profit appeals to a diverse audience: young people at a crossroads in their socio-professional life, university students, researchers, marine scientists and those with a passion for communities and nature.
"When you’re out on the water, you obviously improve your knowledge of the river’s ecosystem, geography and history. But it's much more than that: every expedition allows you to engage in an inner journey that leads you to develop strengths you might have otherwise underestimated. It gives you a chance to become more introspective and to stay in the present moment. Thanks to a social and environmental pedagogy that is based on experience and action, participants learn about sailing, jobs in the maritime industry and teamwork, all while gaining awareness of marine ecosystems and the need for their conservation. Confinement can offer a much-needed silence to see further ahead, as well as further within. And to invest in your mental health, nothing beats a breath of fresh air on the water, in front of the horizon" said Simon Paquin, CEO of EcoMaris.
As soon as it gets the green light, EcoMaris will launch its new season. On top of its Cabestan program, "Cosmic Plankton" excursions and exploration of many careers related to the ocean, EcoMaris’ projects will be tailored to the realities of First Nations.
Add it to your calendar
Monday June 8th: As part of World Oceans Day, EcoMaris will broadcast three videos with the theme “The Call of the Gulf”
EcoMaris is a non-profit organization that works on environmental education (EE) and awareness through projects in the field of environmental boating.
— EcoMaris
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.