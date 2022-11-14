Eco-friendly initiatives wanted: Carrefour jeunesse emploi de l'Ouest-de-l'île

Many communities in and around Montreal as well as the West Island have taken on environmental projects, and organizations like Carrefour jeunesse emploi de l’Ouest-de-l’Île have played an integral role in helping to fund and support some of these initiatives. Sam Asmar is the Project Manager of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Volunteering at CJE de l’Ouest-de-l’Île, and he said that for the past six or seven years, they have helped schools and community organizations launch artistic, environmental, and multicultural projects that have better served their schools or the public at large. “We have noticed in the last few years that there has been a lot of interest particularly in environmental projects, so we have been funding a lot more of those recently,” he said.
CJE de l’Ouest-de-l’Île received funding from partners to launch a program called L.E.A.P. (Leaders in Environmental Action Program) for eco-friendly initiatives at the beginning of the school year. The project provides students with funding, education, and resources to help them start their very own green initiatives and carry them out autonomously. And, given the organization is so well-placed within schools and different communities, they are able to help groups carry out a wide range of endeavours. In the past, these have included everything from assisting schools in setting up beehive sanctuaries and edible gardens to creating vertical growing systems, installing water fountains to refill reusable bottles, and integrating recycling and composting stations in school cafeterias, to name just a few.
They are committed to these environmental efforts, and are still looking for proposals from West Island schools and community organizations. “There are two sides to what we do: one is giving support and helping groups find a way to develop project, and two, we provide funding in the form of micro grants so they can actually do the project,” Asmar explained. “We are hoping to start developing more projects, and then we’ll get other potential partners on board to work on projects on a much larger scale.”
There are three different categories of projects that they are looking to tackle: water (keeping it clean, conserving water, or educating people on how to better reduce their water consumption), improving recycling or composting, and anything related to innovative ideas (or, “anything that’s a bit out of the norm,” Asmar said.). “We want to empower young people so that they can make a positive difference in their community or in our world.”
For more information, visit https://www.cjeoieng.org/
