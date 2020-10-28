We all know that one person who starts shopping for the holidays in summer and posts about their great finds for winter on social media while we’re still in shorts. In years past, it might have seemed annoyingly efficient, but in a pandemic, it can actually be the most responsible way to go.
Donna Lefebvre, who lives in DDO, is the mother of four and grandmother of six, and she said she tries to get a head start every year. This is especially true this holiday season. “I usually start in September but this year is different because of COVID,” she said.
Lefebvre hones her list all year long. She said she listened closely to conversations during the year and took mental notes on what people wanted or needed. When she saw something on her list, she would buy it immediately. “I try to finish my shopping by November. Shopping the way that I do means that I pick it up when I see it so I know I have it rather than wait, as it may be sold out [later]. Waiting for sales doesn’t work. My mom always said, if you see something for someone, get it and put it away for Christmas… otherwise it’s gone.”
With an extensive list of 14 people to buy for, Lefebvre also organizes her shopping into categories so it’s more structured rather than a free-for-all. This makes shopping ahead of time much easier.
“For the grandkids, I usually buy them each a book, PJs, and a toy or game,” she explained. “Each one gets a stocking, and I pick up what Santa puts in it, and then the adults get something small to add. I swear: Sometimes I think they look more forward to the stockings than the gifts.”
With so many local retailers offering online shopping as well as deals on shipping costs, it’s a great time to start perusing websites and knocking some to-do’s off your holiday shopping list. Not only will it allow you to relax in those usually-stressful weeks leading up to the holidays, but it will also afford you the time to find the best deals, a full stock (no chasing around the “gift of the year”), as well as creative and unique gifts.
