As the coronavirus curtain lifts in certain areas and relaxation reboots are gearing up, it might be time to start thinking about upping your vacation game this fall and winter with a Caribbean getaway. Whether you book flights only or a one-stop-shopping vacation package, resorts are rolling out the welcome mat and nonstop flights from Montreal to a variety of sun destinations are, once again, taking off.
“We know that our clients are eager to travel,” said Annick Guérard, president and CEO, Transat, “We are sure to meet this strong, pent-up demand with the rich variety of destinations we are offering.”
Pools, pizza, and a Pirates Island Water Park
An Air Transat flight and resort vacation package, Couples Negril on Jamaica’s sun-kissed west coast is an adults-only playground. Popular with couples kicking up the mojo, the all-inclusive resort invites with two pools, four Jacuzzis, five restaurants, five bars and an au naturel beach. — https://couples.com/
With a laidback vibe and Wi-Fi that works on the beach, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa is the largest all-inclusive family resort in Sint Maarten. An affordable Sunwing Vacations choice for a fall or winter getaway, the resort does a vacation proud with a variety of restaurants, bars, pizzeria, and Vegas-style entertainment. — sonesta.com/mahobeach
An all-inclusive resort on steroids, Beaches Turks & Caicos is an A-list Air Canada Vacations option for families. Sitting pretty on Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, the sprawling resort is a win-win with 21 restaurants, 10 pools, scuba, snorkeling, kayaking, Pirates Island Water Park and Sesame Street stage shows. — www.beaches.com/turks-caicos/
Come for the beach, stay for the food
On one of the prettiest beaches on the northeastern shore of the Dominican Republic, Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana is manna from heaven for foodies and those traveling with them. Not for the faint of appetite, the all-inclusive is to-dine-for with nine restaurants, seven bars including swim-ups at the pool, café, and a grill on the beach. — www.dreamsresorts.com
Do the math and it’s easy to see why a family vacation at the all-inclusive Royalton Blue Waters in Montego Bay is a good deal. Included in the Sunwing Vacations collection, the seaside resort invites with 11 restaurants, eight bars, scuba lessons in the pool, yoga at sunrise and the ‘stay at 1, play at 2’ program at the adjacent Royalton White Sands, also an all-inclusive. — www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton-blue-waters
Easy like Sunday morning
For adults-only, Platinum Yucatan Princess in Playa del Carmen is one of many Sunwing Vacations options in Mexico. A holiday hole-in-one, guests have gratis access to the nearby Grand Sunset Princess and Grand Riviera Princess. — www.hotelplatinumyucatanprincess.com/
There’s plenty of room to roam at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort bordering El Yunque National Forest, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest Service. A family favourite, the resort features three pools, nine restaurants, golf, tennis, and Mandara Spa. — www.wyndhamriomar.com/
Hey big spenders
Go for the gold at The Tryall Club west of Montego Bay where weekly rates in the super swank Oceans 8 Villa start at $40,000 (yes, that’s forty thousand U.S. dollars). For the- you-know-you’re-worth-it crowd, six-bedroom mega-villa is all about the perks like a butler, chef, and rock star views of the Caribbean Sea. — https://tryallclub.com/villa/oceans-8/
In the Air Canada Vacations collection, Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay is a fantasy vacation worth its sea salt. At the adults-only all-inclusive resort, the top pick for honeymooners are the ‘Over the Water Private Island Villas’ designed with a boatload of uniqueness like floating hammocks and see-through glass floors. — www.sandals.com/royal-caribbean/
In Turks and Caicos Islands, privacy is the new luxury at the Shore Club on the never crowded Long Bay Beach. Stays in the chi-chi villas come with butler service, watersports, and airport transfers. — www.theshoreclubtc.com/
On the only Caribbean island named for a woman, Jade Mountain in Saint Lucia is a ‘pinch-me-twice’ resort on the southwest coast. With the fourth wall entirely absent, suites are sweeping spaces with extravagant infinity pools that give way to cinematic panoramas of the Piton peaks and Caribbean Sea. — www.jademountain.com/
Book early
Sunwing: www.sunwing.ca/en/
Air Transat: www.airtransat.com/
Air Canada: https://vacations.aircanada.com/
Know before you go: Entry Requirements
Dominican Republic: www.godominicanrepublic.com/newsroom/coronavirus/
Jamaica: www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/
Mexico: https://mexico-travel.org/product/eta/
Puerto Rico: www.discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines
Saint Lucia: www.stlucia.org/en/covid-19/
Sint Maarten: https://stmaartenehas.com/travel-requirements/
Turks and Caicos Islands: www.visittci.com/travel-info/turks-and-caicos-coronavirus-covid-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.