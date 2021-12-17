Downtown Montreal a veritable winter wonderland until March 2022

Downtown Montreal has already transformed into an inviting, festive, and magical winter destination during this holiday season. From a series of luminous and interactive installations and unscheduled performances to the local artisans scattered about, the colourfully illuminated pedestrian area along Ste-Catherine Street between De Bleury St. and St-Laurent Blvd. has turned into a veritable winter wonderland that also includes plenty of free activities for all.
The lights on Peel St. honouring the clans of Kanien’kehá:ka have been up since November 15 and allow you to travel back in time learn about the rich history of the First Nations clan.
For the winter illumination, running until February 15, 2022 on Sainte-Catherine St. West, McGill College Avenue and Sherbrooke St., more than 500 luminous decorations will be installed on more than 8 km of city streets.
At Les Diamants, on until, January 9 on the parvis of St. James United Church, you’ll find a unique illuminated and interactive work of art composed of three colourful luminous structures that shine brightly as it reflects sunlight during the day and lights up at night. When the installations spin, the artwork — a co-production created by Alexis Laurence and Francis Laporte of the Perséides studio — produces a harmonious visual as well as musical waltz.
Le Grand Marché de Noël, an authentic Christmas market, will run until January 2 on Ste-Catherine St. W. between Balmoral and Clark Sts. As you walk among the illuminated cabins, you will be able to peruse and purchase the work of local artisans while sampling spiced wine, tasty fried churros, and a variety of gourmet treats.
“We’ve worked very hard for nearly two years to bring back the Christmas Village,” stated Line Basbous, executive director of La Lutinerie, the organization behind the Fairytale Tour. “It’s a joy to see our work bear fruit and generate so much excitement.”
For the ongoing L'Odyssée, là où les contes et légendes prennent vie, running along Ste-Catherine St. W., producers XP_MTL worked with major partners such as Ivanhoé Cambridge, Montréal centre-ville and the Ville de Montréal to spread some holiday magic and give downtown a positive vibe with giant installations, a display window competition, numerous activities, and live music to boot. “The last two years have been especially challenging for merchants and all Quebecers, and we want to help bring some magic and happiness back to the heart of the city with works created by local artists and artisans,” said Jean-François Daviau, president and co-founder of XP_MTL.
This12th annual edition of Luminothérapie, running until February 27 in the Quartier des Spectacles, will create a festive atmosphere in the area thanks to its collection of luminous and interactive works. “Thanks to this enchanting series of luminous and interactive works, the Quartier des Spectacles will be the perfect destination to play outside and enjoy the cold season in Montreal” stated Éric Lefebvre, executive director, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.
Eclectic musical evenings are on tap until December 23 as the 28th edition of the Noël dans le Parc Festival delivers live country, pop, hip-hop, rock and traditional music on a stage nestled in Place Émilie-Gamelin in the Quartier des Spectacles.
Finally, Montréal en Lumière will take over the Quartier des Spectacles February 17 to 27. Luminous art and outdoor projections will accompany the Luminothérapie event and a gourmet program showcasing local restaurateurs and producers. The festival will also present indoor concerts, the Nuit Blanche, and an outdoor site with exclusive performances fill out the roster.
For more information, visit Quartier des Spectacles, Montréal centre-ville, La Lutinerie, XP_MTL, Noël dans le Parc, and Montréal en Lumière.
