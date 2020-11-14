From November 15 to mid-March, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership, SDC Montréal centre-ville, Le Village de Noël de Montréal (Montreal’s Christmas Village), XP_MTL and their partners will present a complementary set of rich experiences showcasing the city’s creativity.
Montrealers are invited to come downtown to enjoy the winter safely with a multitude of free activities this holiday season. Luminous installations, enchanting decorations and inviting spaces will be in place along Sainte-Catherine Street east of Atwater and in the Quartier des Spectacles, while Sainte-Catherine Street will be a pedestrian zone between De Bleury and Saint-Laurent.
Downtown is the perfect place to make the most of winter in the city. It will welcome visitors for their holiday shopping, set the stage for heartwarming family moments and invite everyone to be part of the city’s beating heart.
“The last few months have not been easy for Montrealers, who have been preoccupied with the multi-front battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Montreal mayor Valérie Plante. “With winter and the Holiday Season fast approaching, I am delighted to see that creativity will once again take centre stage to bring joy to what will be a challenging winter. Downtown needs your support more than ever, and I invite the public to come out in force to see what’s taking shape in the heart of our city. Come support our merchants – they’re eager to welcome everyone with open arms.”
Lights on Peel: honouring the Kanien’keha:ka clans
- Starting November 15, 2020
- Peel Street
- An initiative of SDC Montréal centre-ville in partnership with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Heritage Portfolio, Korlcc and the borough of Ville-Marie.
Travel back in time and discover the history and origins of the Kanien’keha:ka clans. The stunning decorations and lighting will complement downtown shopping excursions, which promise to be anything but dull this year. In addition to the various activities, a Christmas contest and a “Win your purchases” campaign will help support the area’s merchants and restaurants this Holiday Season.
For more information, visit www.montrealcentreville.ca
Sur les traces du Père Noël
- November 21 to December 28, 2020
- Sainte-Catherine St.
- A co-production of SDC Montréal centre-ville and Dotti&cie
By setting out in search of Santa, the whole family will discover a fun trail to launch the Holidays safely. Christmas-related items have been hidden in downtown merchants’ windows. With the “Sur les traces du Père Noël” pass, you can help Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer put on a party for all the children by participating in two fun and challenging free activities: the Mischievous Elves Walk and Rudolph’s Mission.
Participants will have a chance to win one of several prizes valued at a total of more than $20,000! The walk will also feature three favourite floats from Montreal’s Santa Claus Parade: the toy workshop, the post office and the ever-popular Santa’s sleigh.
Luminothérapie | Cœur battant
- December 3, 2020, to March 14, 2021
- Quartier des Spectacles
This year’s Luminothérapie experience will be a series of luminous, auditory, participatory and thought-provoking experiences throughout the Quartier. Visitors will be able to explore ten installations by local creatives, to be added incrementally until mid-March. The result will be a dazzling series of sound and light experiences along Sainte-Catherine St.
The works include the iconic Loop, created by Olivier Girouard, Jonathan Villeneuve and Ottoblix, which will return to Place des Festivals with new visuals celebrating Quebec literature, thanks to the support of SODEC. Loop comprises 12 giant zoetropes; visitors activate the devices to trigger flip-book-style animations of images by Quebec illustrators, inspired by timeless literary works by Joséphine Bacon, Dany Laferrière and Wajdi Mouawad, among other authors. To complement the animations, a video projection titled Index, by Ottoblix, will be shown on the façade of UQAM’s Pavillon Président-Kennedy.
Jardins d’Hiver
- December 5, 2020 to January 3, 2021
- Place des Arts Esplanade and Sainte-Catherine St. in the Quartier des Spectacles
- An initiative of Village de Noël de Montréal (Montreal’s Christmas Village)
A magical stroll! The Jardins d’Hiver – winter gardens – will delight visitors of all ages as they explore a very special trail leading to the big Christmas tree and to cozy little cottages displaying enchanting dioramas.
Whether you visit with family or friends, take some time to relax at the Forgerie or the Fabrique, a pair of terrasses featuring a unique and inviting ambiance and festive lighting. Between shopping trips or after a meal from a nearby restaurant, the Jardins d’Hiver will be a great place to take a break and enjoy the beauty of the Holiday Season in Montreal.
Buy Local
- An XP_MTL initiative
XP_MTL invites Montrealers to buy local and support downtown merchants with their holiday shopping. Need ideas? Six influencers were asked to share their favourite downtown stores and restaurants. Visit xpmtl.com to get inspired.
Stay tuned for some Holiday magic: XP_MTL plans to bring some comfort to Montreal this season. Everyone is invited to come downtown to find the best seasonal window display for a chance to win a grand prize on our social media feeds. An experiential odyssey featuring several giant installations in the heart of downtown will delight visitors of all ages, bringing back fond childhood memories and making new ones.
“Our studies show that downtown’s competitive advantage over online shopping is a high-quality customer experience,” stated Émile Roux, executive director, Montréal centre-ville. “Everything is in place to support the efforts of our thousands of member businesses: better accessibility, Montréal centre-ville’s cleanup crew on the job 7 days a week, more than 700 lighting arrangements already installed in public places, and a full program of activities organized by Montréal centre-ville and our partners.”
How to get to downtown Montreal?
- Public transportation: the area is served by numerous STM bus routes and more than ten metro stations on the green and orange lines.
- Cycling: there are countless bike lanes in downtown Montreal.
- Driving: free street parking on weekends from November 14 to December 31 and reduced-price parking at Complexe Desjardins until December 31, plus more than 530 underground spaces available through the P$ Montréal Centre-Ville app.
- The area includes access points for persons with reduced mobility. Visit the websites for specific places for details.
Montréal centre-ville is the Downtown Business Development Corporation (SDC), a non-profit organization whose mission is to contribute to the development, animation and promotion of downtown Montreal.
— Montréal centre-ville, www. montrealcentreville.ca
— Dotti&cie
— The Quartier des Spectacles, www.quartierdesspectacles.com
— Village de Noël de Montréal, www.noelmontreal.ca
— XP_MTL, www.xpmtl.com
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.