If your kids have a love for Liaoceratops, a penchant for Patagosaurus, or an adoration for Aardonyx, then you and your family need to check out the latest exhibit at the Montreal Science Centre, Dinosaurs Around the World. Not only will there be 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs on display that move and roar, but there is also an immersive film that centres around these ancient beasts and lots of hands-on activities for children of all ages to enjoy.
At their IMAX Telus theatre they will be presenting the brand-new film Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D. From the Permian through the Jurassic periods, viewers will journey to the south polar landscapes of Antarctica as they were hundreds of millions of years ago and can explore forests as well as swamps crawling with bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians. Meet giant egg-laying mammals where survival means enduring the sunless, six-month polar winter surrounded by meat-eaters with night vision. Join Antarctic scientists on a journey to find this prehistoric world that is now trapped under the ice. Take part in their quest to understand this ice continent’s transformation and predict its future. It’s all about the prehistoric world of Gondwana.
To continue the dinosaur-themed fun, kids (or even the adults) can build their own dino to play with and use real paleontologist tools to unearth fossils. And where else can you slide down the back of a sauropod or climb the backs of other dinosaurs too? Visitors can even touch a 67-million-year-old fossil with their own hands.
In addition to the dynamic dinosaurs, there are the mainstay areas of the Science Centre that are also great fun. Bring younger kids under the age of seven to their Mini Modo room, which is full of objects for little hands to handle, smells to take in, sounds to listen to, and just about everything to see. This space was the winner this year of the Excellence Prize 2022 awarded by the Société des musées du Québec. There is also an area to explore the science behind motion, air, light, water, geometry, and matter, and even experiment with code. And then there is the Fabrik - Creativity Factory, where individuals or teams will be challenged to create their own invention and use assembly-work to come up with technological solutions and builds from different odds and ends that are provided. Kids and teens will be challenged to build a myriad of things: derby cars, parachutes, catapults, and floating vessels.
The Montreal Science Centre knows that family outings with children with special needs aren’t always easy, and they have prepared an additional visit guide for the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition to accompany its existing Guide for Accompanying People with Special Needs. This literature allows parents to familiarize themselves with the exhibition’s environment and interactive activities so that they can choose the ones are best suited for their children in keeping with their special needs and preferences.
The dinosaurs will roam until March 12.
