Difficulty recruiting and retaining restaurant workers not just about CRB

As Montreal’s restaurants adapt to the reopening at this phase in the COVID-19 pandemic, recent media reports reveal a number of establishments are having difficulties finding and retaining staff. Some point to easy access to Employment Insurance (EI) or the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the temporary income measure to support employed or self-employed individuals. Employers might argue that CRB-eligible workers making more on assistance is the reason for the recruitment and retention challenge. But workers might say that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Joe Tjosvold worked in restaurants for five years, in fast-paced, physically, and emotionally draining environments. Starting as a line cook, Tjosvold was advised very early on to seek a front-of-the-house position as a server or host.
“Back-of-house workers doing cooking, dishwashing, or prep work will typically have longer hours,” said Tjosvold, now a server. “In most places you don’t get breaks — with the exception of smoking breaks — so a large number of cooks smoke.”
Back-of-house staff get paid less and face frequent injuries like burns or cuts, he added, revealing that line cooks average around $14 an hour.
Former server and hostess Youmna El-Halabi said she wouldn’t return to the chaotic environment she left behind.
“Sometimes it’s very demeaning to work in a restaurant,” she said. “When I got laid off at the beginning of the pandemic, it was a blessing in disguise.”
El-Halabi thinks many people had a chance to contemplate what they want in life during the pandemic. “I don’t want to have someone throw plates at me or call me by snapping their fingers,” she said.
Some people may love it, but restaurant environments are sometimes difficult and the pay doesn’t always reflect the work done. “It’s not the job, it’s what we have to put up with to do it,” she explained.
Waiters may make less than minimum wage, relying largely on tips they might not get as they’re not compulsory.
“I don’t blame people for not wanting to return to service work to be treated horribly and paid poorly,” said cook and server Jonathan Cook, who believes CRB exposed how little restaurant staff make. “People are refusing to be exploited any longer.”
Tjosvold says staff are working harder than before, under increased stress due to the pandemic, and without increased pay. “My job moved from customer service to babysitting people who wouldn’t wear masks properly or at all and who would argue about having to follow safety procedures.”
Management can also be a source of added stress, according to El-Halabi. At one job, taking a sick day could mean she received less shifts in retaliation. She claimed her tips could be withheld and she had to guess why. At another job, the former waitress felt degraded.
“I had to wear a tight red dress and high heels,” El-Halabi said. “The manager would say ‘go show some legs, we need customers,’”
Recently graduated, after being laid off she ended up finding a position in her field of study.
Noémie Groux, a cook, claims it’s difficult to work in kitchens and said many might leave restaurants for alternative opportunities.
“It’s quite difficult to maintain relationships and have time and energy for kids,” the working mother said. “Even in a unionized environment like a CHSLD [long-term care facility], the hours are never the same.”
Groux claims the pandemic introduced some cooks to new opportunities, like cooking at home with more flexible hours, catering businesses and chef-at-home ventures.
Tjosvold thinks the solution may be better compensation for restaurant workers.
“Point blank, restaurant owners need to pay their workers more across the board and offer greater benefits. It’s really that simple to me,” said Cook, who thinks tipping should be banned in favour of paying servers an inflation-adjusted living wage.
While some servers make very good money on tips, Cook says it can vary dramatically at times. Some waiters might make less than others, even with comparable work. Some days clients might not tip, or fewer clients might be served. The number of clients and sanitary measures in place can impact the earnings of servers, who may need to serve less people because of social distancing or take more time focusing on COVID safety protocols. “The work is skilled and demanding and it deserves to be properly compensated,” said Cook.
