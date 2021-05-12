So many aspects of our daily lives have been affected by the pandemic, and this is especially true for singles. People can no longer hang out socially and mingle in a bar or club, and there are very limited in-person dates given the current circumstances. According to Statistics Canada, in 2020, there were more than six million singles in this country between the ages of 20-34, a number that has significantly increased in the last decade. That being said, a pandemic has not been conducive to helping people get together.
Jay (not his real name) is a 25-year-old marketing consultant from Dollard-des-Ormeaux who said he has barely dated at all since COVID started in March of last year. He tried dating apps for the first time, thinking they might be a “safer” way of meeting new people, but it wasn’t really for him. “I find that you’re always trying to think of the perfect thing to say. It’s not really an accurate portrayal of who are, so you’re limiting yourself,” he explained.
He said prior to the pandemic, his outgoing personality and busy social life helped him to meet new people pretty easily, but since COVID and the social distancing that came along with it, it’s definitely been limiting. “I find there are two different types of ‘young’ people who are single: some who are taking the pandemic seriously and taking that into account when meeting people, but then there’s the other half who aren’t really taking it seriously and don’t care and find loopholes to party and meet up with their friends. For me personally, I’m trying to respect everything — including the rules.”
It was this adherence to social distancing that may have made a recent “date” fall flat.
“I met a girl, she was a cool person, and we went for a walk outside, but it’s so hard,” he admitted. “I like meeting people, but meeting people on an app just doesn’t translate well later on.”
Jay said he’s also noticed a trend with singles recently where they rush into something a little too swiftly.
“People are trying to find a middle ground and get into things quickly because of the isolation,” he said. “They’re doing it to feel a little something… looking for a spark.”
For the most part, Jay said a lot of people he knows socially are meeting on digital platforms, where they’ll engage in text conversations over a period of time and get to know one another, and then they’ll try having a “date” on a video app like Zoom or FaceTime. “From there, people tend to try and meet up in some capacity once they feel comfortable, and they’ll take the safety measures involved, but really, it’s nothing serious,” Jay said.
Job losses and decreased in normal income has also affected how singles mingle – many dating apps and websites cost money, as do matchmakers, and dating in and of itself can be pricey.
With vaccinations rolling out and the nicer weather settling in, singles are starting to see a light at the end of the COVID-isolation tunnel. But in the meantime, like so many of us, single people have to reply on technology to connect them socially — and hope they can find a match in the virtual world before finding one in the real world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.