As the province entered the reopening phase on June 7, Quebecers who were anxious to get back to the stores, exercising, and dining at restaurants, returned to their favourite local merchants. According to data obtained by Moneris, Canada’s leading payment processor, spending in various areas went up substantially as people looked to “catch up” on self-care, shopping, and more.
The data, which compares the week of June 7-13 to the week of May 31 to June 6, revealed that there was a 6 per cent increase in overall sales volume across the province: gyms saw a 67 per cent increase while restaurants saw a 12 per cent upswing due to the reopening of the terraces. The top five retail categories that showed an increase were: bookstores (22 per cent), arts and crafts stores (15 per cent), spas (11 per cent), department stores (9 per cent), and clothing (5 per cent).
Significant increases were seen in the following regions as well: Montreal saw a 63 per cent climb in spending on gyms and 80 per cent increase in art dealers. Laval saw a 307 per cent upturn in gyms and a 25 per cent increase in restaurants. The highest spike in gym and restaurant spending in the province was in Laval, while Montreal had the highest increase in volumes overall at 10 per cent.
“We kind of expected the spikes would come from those areas,” said Stephen Turgeon, Vice President Regional Sales, Central and Eastern Canada at Moneris. “We knew people would go for health and beauty as well as department store and apparel. People missed taking care of themselves outside their houses. And because people weren’t able do their before-season shopping this summer, they rushed out once the reopening had started.”
For example, Turgeon pointed out that, because camps opened, parents were looking to buy clothes and outfit their kids for the summer season, and this was a big contributing factor to the increase in department store and clothing purchases.
Turgeon said as we move forward with the reopening stage, local merchants will need to be proactive and pay attention to the way in which their businesses have changed. It is one of the ways smaller companies will be able to rebound from the losses that may have come with the pandemic.
“During COVID people turned to online shopping more, and the merchant can’t ignore this. An online presence still needs to happen,” he explained. “People have switched their mindsets on how they shop and buy, and merchants can’t abandon their online presence efforts. This trend will stay. They still need to talk to their customer base through their clients’ preferred media, whether that be Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and so on. If the smaller, locally owned shops want to be able to compete with the larger brands, they still need to have an active online presence.”
Business owners also need to appease and nurture those clients who are coming into their stores again.
“We know our local brands – they want to be present and, unfortunately, they have a lot of numbers to catch up to,” Turgeon said. “If I can offer those merchants one tip it’s this: take full advantage of those people walking in right now by being prepared ahead of time for fall and back to school. Be proactive. Say to yourself, ‘I have this person in my store right now. Let’s make the most out of it.’”
