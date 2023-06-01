What’s one of the most challenging things about planning a family vacation? It’s all the to-dos! You have to find activities that everyone will enjoy, you have to book a hotel, you have to plan meals and restaurants, and so much more. But, when you go to Complexe Atlantide, you have everything you need for a fun, memorable family getaway all on one site.
First, there’s their many attractions. Familizoo is both a family zoo as well as a refuge for exotic animals and Quebec wildlife. “We started our zoo in 2019, and we have more than 400 animals,” said Suzie Laprise, director of recreation and communications. “All of our exotic animals are those that can’t go back into the wild.”
Complexe Atlantide also has a huge waterpark with all the best attractions: slides, a lazy river, water games, and more. You’ll be swept away by their magic castle with keepers who await your arrival with fun, hands-on activities for everyone to enjoy. There’s even a haunted mansion that you can explore… if you dare.
After a busy day checking out all the sites that Complexe Atlantide has to offer, you’ll love checking into the comfortable accommodations available within walking distance. There’s a great campground with endless activities for kids. There are also 22 different trailers you can rent that are installed and fully equipped for up to six people. In the Enchanted Village, guests can stay in one of their beautiful cottages that are all-inclusive, with accommodations for up to six people. And the new L’hôtel de La Cité Perdue, which opens in June, will have 83 well-appointed rooms, many of which will be geared towards family and boast lively jungle themes.
The hotel will have a restaurant, a swimming pool with smaller indoor waterslides, an exercise room, and an arcade. The most impressive thing is that there will be lions living just outside the hotel walls where guests can observe and learn from them. The lions were born into captivity and therefore cannot be safely transferred to their natural habitat. The Familizoo’s mission is to inform the public about the importance of conservation of these beautiful animals. “This is very unique, and you won’t have this experience anywhere else,” Laprise said. “You can sleep with lions and have your coffee with them in the morning. It’s really quite an experience.”
There are different restaurant options at the Complexe to appeal to all palates. The pirate ship shack is family-friendly food at its best, with a wide range of classic options for meals and snacks. The dairy boasts icy treats to cool you down, while a spacious area with picnic tables allows you to eat al fresco while enjoying the fresh air. The new hotel will also have appetizing options like a steakhouse and bar.
“Come for the day or stay overnight, we’re really like the Walt Disney World of Quebec,” Laprise said. “If you love animals, or you enjoy water activities, then this is the place to go. There are so many different things to do all in the same place!”
Complexe Atlantide is located in Saint-Calixte just a little over an hour from Montreal. You can contact them and make reservations by calling
450-222-5225 or visiting their website at www.complexeatlantide.com.
