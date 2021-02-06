Commissioner of Official Languages weighs in on Quebec's position on the modernization of the Act

In response to the Quebec government's recent position on the modernization of the Official Languages Act, where it believes that of the two official languages, French is the only minority language across the country, Canada’s Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge released a statement on Friday.
Saying he is pleased to see that the two levels of government are working together amicably to modernize the Act and that he believes that the situation of the French language in Canada is truly unique, he also agreed that “protecting the language and culture of more than eight million French-speaking Canadians in a sea of more than 300 million English-speaking North Americans is a major challenge.”
“However,” he stated, “it is fundamental to Canada's linguistic duality and cultural identity.”
“The Official Languages Act,” he continued, “protects the right of all Canadians to receive services in the official language of their choice, and these rights are guaranteed for both English-speaking Canadians and French-speaking Canadians.
Moreover, in order to achieve true equality of English and French, the modernization of the Act is now essential. I truly understand the concerns of Quebec's English-speaking minority community, which is why I believe it is crucial that, as part of the reflections on the modernization of the Act, legislators put forward solutions that will make it possible to ensure the preservation of the language rights of both the English-speaking community in Quebec and French-speaking communities outside Quebec. Above all, it is imperative to find a legislative solution that is in line with the constitutional foundations on which our country is built.”
Théberge added that he looks forward to the tabling of the White Paper on official languages, which will define the government's broad intentions with respect to official languages. I also expect the government to introduce a bill to modernize the Act as soon as possible."
— Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages
— A. Bonaparte
