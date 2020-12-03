Commemoration of 1989 Polytechnique massacre taking place Sunday, Dec. 6

More than 30 years ago now, on December 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered in the anti-feminist attack at the École Polytechnique, solely because they were women. The duty to remember is essential in order to commit ourselves to eradicating all forms of violence against women.
To mark this day, a hybrid commemoration will be organized on Sunday, December 6, 2020 by the 12-day committee. The committee, as well as spokespersons will meet in person at the Place du 6 décembre from 12 to 1 pm. The event will also be broadcast live on social networks.
Due to Covid restrictions, those who wish to participate in the commemoration are encouraged to do so by joining the 12 Days Committee's live Facebook broadcast.
December 6 has been declared the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and is intended to remember those who have been victims of gender-based violence. Plus, women who live at the intersection of multiple oppressions such as Aboriginal women, Black women and women of colour, trans or non-binary women, women with disabilities or LGBTQ+ women, are more affected by violence and experience even greater discrimination.
Why 12 Days of Action?
In Quebec, the awareness campaign runs from November 25 to December 6. The closing date is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, the anniversary of the murder of 14 young women in 1989 at the École Polytechnique de Montréal. This act of gender-based violence shocked the population.
The annual 12 Days of Action On Violence Against Women campaign is an opportunity to collectively reflect on the different forms of violence that affect women, as well as to present concrete solutions to eradicate violence. Within the campaign, women's groups across Quebec are organizing activities to raise public awareness of the problem of violence against women.
The 12-Day Committee is an innovative coalition in Quebec, coordinated by the Fédération des femmes du Québec, which brings together nearly 20 organizations.
— The 12 Days of Action Committee
— https://12joursdaction.com/en
— AB
