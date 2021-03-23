Co-founder of TAU health food stores turns 100

In 1978, Eli Brown bought a health food store on St. Denis with his wife, Doris Brown. Doris, who was an inspiring example of eating well and taking care of one’s health, recently turned 100, becoming a true testament to the fact that nutrition has a huge impact on our overall wellbeing.
“My grandfather was a boxer and then became an entrepreneur in different businesses and real estate, and in part because of the poor diet boxers had, he had a heart attack,” said grandson and TAU Vice President Rob Brown. “Together they changed their eating habits, they changed the way they were cooking, and they starting shopping at health food stores.”
When they were in their early 60s, they purchased the first TAU store on St. Denis St. “They worked on this together — I have old newspaper articles about them, they were interviewed on Pulse News — it was a big thing.”
Just two years later, the couple opened a second TAU store in Brossard on Montreal’s the south shore, and that location underwent a huge expansion two years after that. At the time, it was considered the largest health food store in all of Canada. Today, there are six TAU locations in total and they are all truly family-run businesses that still run based on principles set forth by Brown’s grandparents. Brown and his brother Gideon continue to oversee these TAU locales, and they can always be found on the store floors interacting with staff and clientele.
The company also prides itself on getting involved in local community initiatives when they can. They have generously participated as well as contributed to a variety of causes, including answering The Suburban’s call for help assisting victims during the floods a few years ago.
One thing his grandparents were passionate about, and TAU continues to pride itself on, is their strict ingredient’s policy. This is something that has never changed. “They started this, making sure there was no artificial colours and sweeteners, nothing refined, no preservatives. Their lifestyle was reflected in the store,” Brown explained.
Unfortunately, Eli Brown passed away in 1999, but not before turning his health around in his 40s and becoming the pillar of health during his later years, jogging regularly well into his 70s. And a few weeks ago, Doris Brown turned 100 years old, where she was celebrated in her home in Westmount.
“While my grandfather was doing business, and after raising her kids, she went back to Sir George Williams (now Concordia University) at night while working,” Brown said. “She earned her bachelor’s degree after nine years of school at night. It was a big deal for someone to go back and get their degree like that. She actually graduated at the same time of my father, which was very cool.”
She is also an accomplished painter, being showcased in galleries and selling a number of her pieces, as well as a poet who wrote about eating healthy. “She inspired with the brush and the pen,” Brown said.
Brown said his grandmother’s incredible longevity is definitely due to the fact that she has embraced a healthy lifestyle.
“She has always been dedicated to eating healthy and doing exercise,” he said. “She’s an incredible woman.”
Today, TAU carries one of the biggest selections of organic food as well as gluten- and nut-free options. Their product line is vast, from fresh fruits and vegetables to organic butchers, cleaning products, and beauty essentials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.