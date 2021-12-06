Christmas markets, fairs, and fun activities around town

Montreal is a magical city, especially in the month of December, with twinkling lights and general merriment and wholesome family fun. You’ll find loads of wonderful activities, from festive local Christmas markets and open-air ice skating amongst historic buildings, to craft fairs with artisanal products, virtual auctions, and more.
There are lots of ways you can get into the spirit of the holidays while supporting local Montreal businesses at the same time. Here are a few activities to mark on your social calendars.
Local Christmas markets
The Great Christmas Market downtown is back until January 2 and, as always, offers a magical journey through the Quartier des spectacles. Visitors can take part in cultural, festive, and culinary activities by exploring the 30 chalets that are on hand offering local and regional artisanal products.
It is also the second edition of the Jean-Talon Christmas Market, which is running until December 23.
And at the Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Place du marché, going until December 19, visitors will enjoy ethical and eco-responsible products that are offered by a number of local and regional artisans, as well as free programming that is especially designed for families. There is even a sleigh cinema for children and adults alike.
If you’re in the NDG area on Saturday, December 11 or 18, stop by the Holiday Pop-Up Market at the NDG YMCA on Hampton Avenue. They’ll be offering handmade goods created by local artists and artisans, including jewelry and accessories, self-care products, items for the home, pottery, and yummy food products. It’s a great place to do some holiday shopping too.
Winter activities
The Old Port Skating Rink is back and will be open from December 11 to March 6. Offering a spectacular view of Montreal and great ice quality all season long, they’ll be open Monday to Wednesday from 9 am – 9 pm, and Thursday to Sunday from 9 am – 10 pm.
There’s also a fun schedule of extensive and inclusive programming: on Thursday nights there will be a DJ, there’s three nights of “skate dating,” there will be karaoke on ice, and ice sculptures will be on display January 16. Individual tickets or season passes for skating are available.
Winter events
The library staff at Concordia University is hosting a Christmas auction virtually on Zoom on December 9 at 7 pm. They will be selling items such as books, artwork, china, jewelry, decorative ware, linens, gift certificates, and themed gift baskets.
And on December 11, the K4K Annual Craft Fair will take place from 9 am - 3 pm at the Montreal West Curling Club (17 Chemin Ainslie). Handmade items will be available for purchase: holiday ornaments, homemade soaps, stained glass displays, kitchen linens, chocolates, and lots more. Proceeds will go to Kurling for Kids.
