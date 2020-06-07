Canadians are ready to return to the outdoors, says industry group

Kampgrounds of America Inc. recently released a 2020 special edition of the North American Camping Report, which focused on Canadian and U.S. consumer attitudes toward camping amid the pandemic. Highlights from the Report’s Canada-specific findings include:
- Close to half of Canadian campers (and one-fourth of Canadian leisure travelers) are replacing other types of trips with a camping trip.
- About half of all of Canadian campers say they will still be taking their planned camping trips this summer.
- About one-third of Canadian leisure travelers say they are now considering a camping vacation.
- Canadian travelers now say camping is the safest for of travel.
- About 4 in 10 Canadian leisure travelers say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the importance of spending time outdoors.
- A third of Canadian campers say they would take their first camping trip within a month of the lifting of travel restrictions.
- Canadian campers say they plan to camp in smaller groups, and camp closer to home.
- Close to half of all Canadian campers (47%) say they are now more likely to purchase a recreational vehicle.
- Canadian campers say camping is a safe, simple way to practice social distancing while enjoying the outdoors.
- A link to a digital copy of the full 12-page North American Camping Report (including combined results from Canada and the United States) can be accessed HERE.
Several Canadian provinces – but not all – have lifted restrictions on short-term leisure camping.
Kampgrounds of America locations in Canada have implemented stringent new procedures for cleaning and sanitation, social distancing and the use of personal protection equipment in order to keep our guests and employees safe. Adding to the safety of camping is the fact that most short-term camping involves the use of recreational vehicles (RVs), which are self-contained units that allow campers to have their own possessions, prepare their own food and have their own bathrooms.
These new safety measures, coupled with camper attitudes and intentions found in the North American Camping Report, show that camping can be done responsibly while allowing the public to connect with the outdoors.
COVID-19 AND HOW PEOPLE WILL RETURN TO CAMPING
Though camping is expected to be one of the earlier types of travel to return, how people camp this year will be different compared to a typical year. Based on the results of the survey, changes that can be expected in at least the short-term include:
Group sizes shifting down.
Campers say they are likely going to camp with fewer people compared to last year with 31% planning to camp with two people (compared to 25% in 2019) and 36% planning to camp with three to five people (compared to 41% last year). These results suggest that those who stayed in groups of three to five in 2019 plan to decrease their group size.
Camping closer to home and potentially at less crowded destinations.
A full 70% of campers say they plan to camp closer to home than they did before COVID-19. Campers (68%) also say they are more willing to travel to less popular locations in order to avoid overcrowding in places such as national parks or national monuments.
Increased interest to try different types of camping
Campers are now more likely to consider different types of camping experiences and accommodations. In fact, four in ten campers say they are interested in becoming a full-time RVer (or living the #VanLife), trying glamping or trying a backcountry experience.
Not surprisingly, prospective campers are less certain which type of experience they are interested to try though nearly 1-in-3 are interested in trying glamping – a travel trend that’s been on the rise in recent years as measured in the 2019 North American Glamping Report.
- Campers and prospective campers say they are also now more likely to consider different types of accommodations, compared to pre-COVID-19:
- Nearly half of current tent campers and 1-in-3 prospective campers are now more likely to try a Deluxe Cabin (full service with a bathroom)
- About half of people who currently camp in cabins or tents, and a quarter of prospective campers, are now more likely to consider RVing
- Nearly half of people who currently camp in cabins or tents, and 23% of prospective campers, are now more likely to consider a glamping type of accommodation
- Half of current cabin campers say they are more likely to consider tent camping
The bathroom factor.
With concerns over the safety of communal facilities spiking from COVID-19, the importance of having a private bathroom in a cabin or RV is now very important to campers (63% of current campers and 44% of prospective campers). About half of campers and prospective campers say the availability of private bathrooms in a cabin or RV will influence where they stay.
Increased interest in RV ownership.
Health and safety concerns spiking from COVID-19 are also driving an increased interest in RV ownership. More than half of campers (52%) say that they are now either somewhat (29%) or very likely (23%) to consider purchasing an RV. Interest is highest among Gen X (41%) and millennials (33%). Cleanliness of accommodations at hotels or resorts is the primary factor driving this interest, as campers want to avoid communal facilities.
Potential to extend the camping season.
Depending on the circumstances, including whether schools remain closed and/or people continue to work remotely, 38% of campers say these factors could allow them to extend their camping season or camp more often. This increases to 45% for campers with children in the household.
