Canadian NORAD Region ready to escort Santa

The Canadian NORAD Region recently announced that its CF-18 pilots, maintainers, and trackers tasked with monitoring and escorting Santa as he passes through Canadian airspace on the evening of December 24.
As the jolly fat man — I mean heavily set person — makes his yuletide journey around the world, our country’s reliable CF-18 aircraft and the brave escort pilots that fly them and overworked maintainers that keep them Duct taped together will be on the job. They were selected from 3 Wing from Bagotville, Quebec, and 4 Wing from Cold Lake, Alberta.
On watch that night will be trackers from the Canadian Air Defence Sector at 22 Wing from North Bay, Ontario.
NORAD is a joint U.S.-Canadian command normally charged with aerospace and maritime warning and air control of North America. However, every holiday season, the command assumes the added mission of tracking the old — I mean, mature — rotund one as he travels safely over our territory.
“The dedicated members of the Canadian NORAD Region keep watchful eyes over our airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, tracking everything that flies in and around North America,” stated Major-General (MGen) Eric Kenny, Commander of the Canadian NORAD Region. “This capability also enables us to escort Santa safely through Canadian airspace on December 24th. Ensuring Santa’s safe passage so that he can continue his journey of goodwill and cheer is a big responsibility, and something we take great pride in.”
The NORAD Tracks Santa website featuring Santa’s North Pole Village, is now live.
The site includes a holiday countdown, games, activities, information regarding NORAD’s mission of defending North America, and more. Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
The Operations Center is operational beginning at 4 a.m. MST on December 24. You can call 1 (877) HI-NORAD (1 (877) 446-6723) for information on Santa’s location.
