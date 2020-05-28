Canadian fashion retailer donates $1 million in footwear and socks to healthcare workers during COVID-19

Canadian fashion retailer Ardene has donated over 100,000 pairs of shoes and socks, representing a retail value of over $1 million, to healthcare workers on the front-line fighting COVID-19, said a May 26 press release.
Ardene began the donation campaign in March, as hospitals mobilized against the spread of the virus. Frequent attire changes, including shoes and socks, have played a role in reducing contamination.
New, comfortable footwear has also come as a relief to teams during long shifts. The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Ardene Foundation representatives, with requests more than doubling within the first week – and growing exponentially from March onward. At the beginning of the campaign, the Ardene Foundation had donated 3,000 pairs. By June, that number will have reached well over 100,000.
“Healthcare teams from across the country have expressed gratitude in an outpouring of videos, social posts, emails, and phone calls. It’s been amazing to see how the initiative reached so many people.” said a Foundation spokesperson. “And it’s heartwarming to see the tangible positive impact during this time.”
One healthcare worker from Montreal Santa Cabrini Hospital shared, “[Comfortable footwear] is something that helps us get through our days caring for aging and at-risk patients. The need really can’t be overstated, especially as we work longer and longer hours. We were touched by the generosity of the Ardene family, especially during a challenging time for businesses everywhere.”
Donations have been delivered in nine provinces across Canada, to over 350 healthcare facilities, reaching over 600 unique teams. Ardene employees have been working overtime to process all the requests, including many who have hand-delivered boxes in the Montreal area as part of an ongoing volunteer program.
As Canadians begin to ease into the new normal and businesses reopen, Ardene says it will continue to support those in need, but that fulfillment for footwear and sock donations will wind down throughout the remainder of May. Montreal-area hospitals are invited to coordinate direct pick up and are welcome to do so until June 3rd. The Ardene Foundation accepts general requests year-round at donations@ardene.com
— Ardene
— AB
