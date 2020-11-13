Canada has 22.5 million mobile phones gathering dust in their homes

Used electronics online shop reBuy has released a study which analyses the mobile phone e-waste in 27 countries. From helping millions to give their used tech a second life, reBuy has become increasingly aware of the sheer volume of perfectly functional but unwanted mobile phones gathering dust in the back of cupboards and drawers.
With the largest shopping period of the year approaching, reBuy decided to commission a study looking into phone e-waste in 27 countries, in order to shine a light on this important topic. In an inaugural analysis, these results allow for the first time a country-by-country comparison of estimated mobile phone e-waste, and the potential environmental and economic value of these old models.
Revealing not only how many mobile phones are in use, this data also shows that some nations have more shelved phones gathering dust in their homes than they have people living in the country.
Although e-waste comes in many forms, this study focuses on mobile phones. Not only are mobiles one of the most popular forms of technology, but they have also become the most ‘disposable’. Whereas in the past, the majority of e-waste included products which had broken or become obsolete, technology trends and the pressure to have the ‘latest’ tech, particularly with mobile phones, means that a growing amount of e-waste are products which have gone ‘out of fashion’ rather than defunct.
Data uncovers the amount of mobile phones which could be reused or recycled for 27 countries, revealing the potential environmental savings in CO2, toxicity, and precious metals.
- Sweden has the most ‘shelved’ mobile phones per capita, at 1.31, meaning that Swedes have more discarded phone models gathering dust in their homes than they have citizens. Finland takes the second spot with 1.29 phones, while the UK, Lithuania, and Estonia take joint third place with 1.24 shelved mobile phones per capita.
- New Zealand has the least shelved mobile phones per capita, at 0.54, followed by Canada and the USA, with 0.60 and 0.68 respectively.
- The USA has the highest number of total shelved mobile phones in the index, at 223.1 million. This is followed by Germany, at 84.7 million, and the UK at 83.1 million.
- The total number of shelved phones for all 27 countries in the index equates to a sales value of $2.95 billion (Canadian) in precious metals such as gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and copper.
- The total e-waste generated by all 27 countries in the index is 23,964 tonnes, which is equivalent to more than 54 Boeing 747-8 airplanes at maximum take-off weight (442 tonnes each), or more than 138 blue whales (173 tonnes each).
“Globally, we generated an estimated 54 million metric tons of e-waste last year, according to Statista. Both Black Friday and Christmas are coming up, which has in the past decade proven to result in enormous sales of items such as new smartphones, e-readers, tablets and games consoles,” comments Philipp Gattner, the CEO of reBuy. “With this index, we want to educate people about e-waste and help everyone to consider buying refurbished tech products to give technology a second-life. Or if they do invest in new electronics, to make sure that they properly recycle their old items by looking up their local e-waste recycling facility, instead of throwing them onto landfill. Almost all e-waste contains some type of recyclable material such as plastic, glass and metal, and by correctly recycling electronics, you reduce the amount of dangerous toxic chemicals such as lead and chromium leaking into our soil, resulting in a healthier, safer world.”
— reBuy
— https://www.rebuy.de/s/mobile-ewaste-index-en
— AB
