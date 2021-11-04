The Canada-U.S. border will open on Nov. 8 for Canadians travelling to the U.S. and a branch of the CAA is urging travellers to plan ahead and take steps to protect yourself and others by following official health and travel guidance.
“Top of that list should be downloading ArriveCAN, the official Government of Canada’s app that provides travellers’ vaccination information when reentering Canada,” stated Jeff Walker, president and CEO at CAA North & East Ontario, which offers the following additional advice to Canadians considering travelling to the U.S.
• Standards will vary by destination, and not everything may be open, or fully open. Book your accommodations and activities before you go and check out their protocols in advance to make sure you will feel comfortable.
• Pack snacks, water, masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies – not only for the trip across the border, which may experience longer wait times, but to have on hand at your final destination. This will help to reduce the number of trips to stores.
• Don’t travel if anyone in your party or household is sick.
• Monitor local media to stay informed of the situation at your destination.
• Consider updating your passport now so it is ready when you are. And always travel with all necessary travel documentation, including passport, proof of vaccination, negative COVID test as required, your provincial health card and health insurance cards. Have the ArriveCAN app loaded on your phone and populated. In case of internet outages, you may want to print your documents to have on hand.
• Insurance policies vary and can change during COVID, so it’s important to review your policy, and understand what you’re covered for before you travel. If there is an advisory in place before you go, review your options with your policy issuer. A CAA Travel Consultant can help you review your existing policy to identify gaps in coverage, or help you purchase the policy that’s right for you.
• Register as a Canadian travelling abroad with the Government of Canada to receive important information and updates.
To register online visit travel.gc.ca/register
— CAA North & East Ontario
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.