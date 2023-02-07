Bridging the Black wealth gap, one loan at a time

“The wealth gap between Black and white Americans has been persistent and extreme. It represents, scholars say, the accumulated effects of four centuries of institutional and systemic racism and bears major responsibility for disparities in income, health, education, and opportunity that continue to this day.”
Those are the opening words of a June 2021 piece in The Harvard Gazette by staff writer Liz Mineo titled Racial wealth gap may be a key to other inequities.
While Canada and the US are definitely not the same, the financial history of Black communities on both side of the border has more similarities than differences. For generations Blacks were among the last hired and first fired; earned lower salaries and therefore had lower saving rates, which limited the opportunity to accumulate any wealth.
“Most individuals who want to start a business are able to rely on the support of their own income, their family’s income or the assets that they have amassed to be able to go out and gain access to capital,” said Tiffany Callender, CEO of FACE (Federation of African Canadian Economics). “If historically, Black people have been locked out from amassing wealth, or locked out of consistent employment due to a systemic barrier, that means that they are starting behind the start line.”
FACE is a Canada-wide, Black-led non-profit organization that provides — in partnership with the Government of Canada, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) as well private lending institutions — resources and information to the country’s Black communities with the aim of accelerating wealth creation. It was born in the wake of the 2020 COVID pandemic when the federal government created programs such as the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA), which provided interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to small businesses and not-for-profits.
But Black community leaders who facilitate access to government programs quickly learned that many Black-owned nano- and micro-sized businesses could not even meet the basic eligibility requirements — such as previous payroll reports. How do you submit previous payroll reports when you’ve never generated enough business to hire full- or even part-time staff? “That’s just one of the criteria that existed that we thought it was important to highlight to the government because, although the program’s intention was to give a tide that would rise all boats, we have to consider what are the conditions or the circumstances of a Black entrepreneur in this country — and what their boat looks like,” said Callender, who came to FACE after a 20-year career serving the Black community in the non-profit sector, most recently as the executive director of the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association.
So instead of simply dealing with these particular barriers, community leaders thought it would be more effective if the government looked at the long-standing issues faced by the Black community and design programs that would address them. Since its inception, FACE programs have raised $160 million in loans, approved financing for 370 businesses and has already dispersed funds to more than 260 of those businesses.
The programs are also meant to mitigate some of the other challenges by providing access to a variety of resources as well as mentorship, where partnering organizations can help develop ideas, prepare business plans, set up proper accounting practices and make sure all fundamentals are up to code.
“This is the gateway to be able to have access to financing in the future,” said Callender. “Filling in the gaps and making sure that there are programs that support them during their development ensures that they are able to get access to capital — which gives them the ability to begin to grow their businesses.”
Which might someday narrow that wealth gap.
For more information, visit https://facecoalition.com/
