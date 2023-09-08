Bray Heights: Where hearts and needs connect

Jennifer cox
Retirement, for most people, means a more laidback, relaxed pace of life. For Catherine Lightstone, however, it means launching a new business on a busy farm.
Bray Heights, a beautiful sprawling farm in Green Valley in South Glengarry, Ontario, offers both day and overnight programs to those with autism, anxiety, or other special needs. Lightstone, who worked in special needs education for most of her career in Montreal’s West Island, always had a love for animals, and found a way to bring together all her passions in a new venture.
“When we moved to Ontario, I started getting to know a stable nearby,” she explained in a recent Zoom interview. “The lady in charge also worked with the SPCA and would help rescue horses, donkeys, and mules. [At that time], the economics of Canada was really going down the tubes and people were finding it difficult to feed their animals — horses are big hay burners and very expensive to keep, and people would call the SPCA saying, ‘I don’t know what to do’ and [ask them to] find it a home.”
Lightstone agreed to take in two horses who were buddies. “We couldn’t split them up.” Then she said yes to taking a donkey, except three of them arrived and one was pregnant. Those four donkeys are a part of the Bray Heights’ logo today.
Lightstone leased land for her animals, and although her husband thought the house they were living in was their forever house, she figured it was time to move. “He fought it for a long time and realized I wasn’t going to give it up.” So, they found a new home with plenty of land… the only catch was, it was land that hadn’t been touched in 12 years. “I saw the potential. It meant a lot of work for my husband, but four years later, the derelict barn looks nice, and we have extra animals.”
Lightstone credits the farm’s turnaround to her husband’s hard work as well as the help she received from her daughter and grandson. “I couldn’t have done this if I didn’t have them.”
Lightstone began thinking that her farm could be more than just a “hobby” for them and that it could help those who could really benefit from being around animals. That included anyone who had special needs. “Animal therapy has been around 50-60 years and probably more. There’s this magical thing that happens [with special needs children] and it gives me goosebumps, because [when they’re with the animals] they relax, they stop looking around and thinking I have to do this or act this way, and everything just floats. The animals relax with them. It’s a scientific fact that animals will match their heartbeats to the person they’re touching. It lowers stress, anxiety, and blood pressure.”
So, they decided to open their farm to those who could benefit from it the most. Much work had to be done on the farm, not only to get it up and running but to ensure it was outfitted in such a way that it was safe for those attending. They made sure those with limited ambulatory skills could walk safely, so many areas were flattened. They wanted fencing that was easy for visitors to see through so that they could watch the animals without the fear of them approaching. And the Bray Heights’ herd was substantially added to: They currently have two large horses, two ponies (one a dwarf and one a miniature… “they’re not intimidating at all”), seven “naughty” donkeys (also miniatures… “they’re not imposing size-wise although character-wise they can be”), two miniature pigs (“they’re adorable and love belly rubs”), nine goats (miniature versions… “one very naughty, bigger goat is Winston, whom everyone loves except me”), chickens, cats, and rabbits.
All their animals are rescues. “This is not a huge money-making business and wasn’t designed to be,” Lightstone said. “It gives a place to those with special needs.”
Groups are kept small so she can give visitors her undivided attention. There are daytime activities as well as overnight weekend programs. Guests interact with as many of the animals that they feel comfortable with, starting with the smaller, more docile chickens and rabbits and moving their way up to seeing the donkeys and horses. “It’s all that difference in touch and feel,” Lightstone said of the experience. “Each animal has a different coat and are different in the way they react to people.”
While she may not be living a conventional retired life, Lightstone is doing what she feels she needs to do to live her best life. “I wanted to create a place that is calming, fun, without pressure, and that will give them the experience they need: those on the spectrum, those with anxiety or [who have] intellectual delays,” she said. “They can all benefit from this magical touch of animals.”
You can learn more about Bray Heights by visiting their website brayheights.com
