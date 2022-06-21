After five decades in the entertainment, DJing, and music management industry, Sheldon Kagan is a name that many people know. If they hadn’t attended one of the countless events, he provided the entertainment for, it’s because they heard about Kagan’s philanthropy or work as the concert manager of some of the biggest names in music when they would come to Montreal.
Today, post-retirement and post-COVID, Kagan, as always, has his fingers in many pots. He is more involved than ever with non-profit organizations and charities, he’s written several additional chapters to his book Not in a Shy Way, which came out four years ago, and he has traveled extensively with several more trips planned for the coming months. Despite stepping away from his day-to-day work with Sheldon Kagan International, he said he’s busier than ever.
“For the first five years of retirement I’ve been lucky enough to do many events for non-profits and charities that I wanted to support, including Chez Doris, Cummings Centre, and West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped,” Kagan said during a recent phone interview. He would set up what he called “fun-raisers” where he would throw parties and events for the people who would benefit from them the most.
“Then came COVID and that really threw a monkey wrench in everything related to the world, including me and my entertainment, and all the events I had planned for the coming year were all cancelled. The only event I was able to do was this past December for Chez Doris’ annual holiday party,” he said. “We did the party with the condition that everyone had to be double-vaccinated and wear masks, and we had half the number of people we usually do, and it was a huge success.”
Kagan has six more events coming up in the next 12 months including parties for frontline workers at various hospitals.
Kagan also moved seven years ago and wanting to downsize from his family home to a condo, he looked for a donor to take his extensive range of records.
“I had accumulated an amazing record collection and I kept it all in my basement in my house,” he said. “I researched where it could be valuable, and I realized Vanier College had a huge musical program. So, I decided to donate everything to Vanier in September 2015. They did a launch in their auditorium and all the showcase windows in the school had my old posters, banners, and pictures. It was very emotional.”
The school devoted a new section of their library to the Linda and Sheldon Kagan Collection. “It’s amazing because all the records are in cases there to protect them, and we put in a special sound system where you can place a record on a turntable and students or staff can sit and listen with headphones, or you can upload it to a USB.”
Kagan’s book was a personal passion project that he penned several years ago, and since that time he said so much has happened, he had to write more. So, he added three new chapters.
“For me this book was all about doing something for my kids and my legacy,” he explained. “In the new chapters I talk about the tragic passing of my grandniece Keira, my mom who just died in her 99th year, and what COVID has done to the entertainment industry as well as locally. That’s going to be my longest chapter.”
Travel is something Kagan and his wife Linda have always loved, and he said he has travelled very well since retiring, despite missing out for two years because of the pandemic.
“This past March I figured we have to go on with our life, so we booked a 21-day cruise to the Caribbean with Holland America where all the passengers and staff had to be double-vaccinated and wear masks,” he explained. “The first 10 days were phenomenal — we only went alone in hot tubs and ate privately for dinner, and on the 11th day I was stuffy, and something didn’t feel right.”
Unfortunately, Kagan and Linda tested positive and had to quarantine for the rest of the stay, however they made the most of their big balcony and stunning views. The couple will be traveling to the Mexican Riviera in November as well as Hawaii and Tahiti next year.
Philanthropic projects, writing, and travel are the three ways that Kagan is enjoying his retirement. While he may not be “working” anymore, he is certainly working hard to keep his passions aflame. And the community is reaping the benefits of his creativity and generosity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.