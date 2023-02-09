Black History Month programming filled with artistic, cultural, educational, social and historical activities

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. E winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. E winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.