Black History Month programming filled with artistic, cultural, educational, social and historical activities

The 2023 edition of Black History Month is well underway and if you have yet to take in any of the events, there is no time like the present to get the ball rolling.
Themed “From darkness to light,” here is just a tiny sample of what is still on the program
The Montreal premiere of Black Ice, with special guests
Mon. Feb. 13 from 7 – 9:30 pm — Cinema Politica Concordia presents the Montreal premiere of Black Ice, a film about systemic discrimination in Canadian sports — in particular, anti-Black racism in hockey — is a work of political art that moves between athletes' lived experiences and their responses and resistance. This event is open to the public, entrance is by donation and the venue is wheelchair accessible.
- Concordia Hall Building Auditorium, room H110, 1455 de Maisonneuve Blvd. W.
- Bilingual and open to all
Montreal Canadiens special programming for Black History Month
Tues. Feb. 14 from 7 – 10 pm — The Montreal Canadiens pay tribute to the rich heritage and impactful achievement of the Black community, in both hockey and in society in general. Appearances by former NHL player Georges Laraque and visual artist Franco Égalité.
- Bell Centre, 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal
- Regular Price: $69
The Black Woman Market - AI Expo and 100 per cent Black woman-owned pop-up stores
Fri. Feb. 17 — Pop-up stores where products from several black businesses will be on display. The goal is to showcase the talents and products of Black women and also to create a unique experience to rediscover some of the greatest Black personalities through artificial intelligence. Subscribe to the Instagram channel at https://www.instagram.com/blackwomanmarket/
- Place Versailles shopping centre, 7275 Sherbrooke St. E.
- bilingual
The Kingdom Choir
Sun. Feb. 19 from 4 – 5:30 pm — Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, nicknamed Britain's godmother of gospel, The Kingdom Choir has created a unique sound reflecting the spirit of community that unites its members.
The London-based choir's infectious energy and uplifting performances led to such high-profile engagements as the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since then, its success has continued to grow, with appearances alongside Elton John, Barbra Streisand, and the Spice Girls, as well as performances before Bill Clinton and Queen Elizabeth II. The program will include moving interpretations of traditional gospel classics and contemporary pop music.
See them perform Blinded by your Grace, Pt.2 HERE
- Place des Arts, 175 Sainte-Catherine
- Regular Price: $76.19 - $92.28
- English
From Darkness to Light: The Untold Story of Guadeloupean Maids in Quebec
Thurs. Feb. 23 from 6 – 8 pm — Black history in Canada has an international dimension. In 1910-1911, in the context of a crisis in domesticity, women and a few men were recruited from the French colony of Guadeloupe to be placed as domestics and placed as domestic servants in Quebec. This story is interesting in more than one way and also concerns the life of French Canadian families in Montreal as well as in Terrebonne, Beloeil or Trois-Rivières. It raises the question of the opening of the borders and the representations of the Other. At that time Canada is a country officially open to immigration, but where the entry of Asians and Blacks is limited. Why recruit in an archipelago populated majority of descendants of slaves? It is therefore a question here of bringing to light the arrival of these servants who worked for a time in Canada, and who, for some of them stayed on to live in Canada, becoming even more intimately involved in Quebec society.
- Écomusée du fier monde, 2050 Atateken St., Montreal
- Bilingual
- Open to all
For all the information about features and programming going on during the month, visit https://www.moishistoiredesnoirs.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.