BIXI Montréal is celebrating street art by partnering with the MURAL Festival, which is in its 10th edition and runs from June 9-19. To mark the occasion, BIXI unveiled 50 bikes that have been transformed into unique works of art by five Montreal artists to celebrate the 50 million BIXI trips since 2009.
Five of these collector BIXI bikes are on display during the MURAL Festival, at the corner of Prince-Arthur and Saint-Laurent Streets. All the parts, from the pedals to the bell, give life to the works of art. The five artists invited to transform 10 BIXI bikes each were chosen by BIXI Montréal and Mural completely neutrally and anonymously —without knowing who was behind each piece in advance.
After being on display at the festival, the bikes will be available to be loaned to galleries. As for the other 45 bikes from the same collection, they can be ridden in the city throughout the season. BIXISTs will even be able to use them for trips proposed by the MURAL Festival that highlight local art and culture.
"BIXI Montréal is so excited to be participating in this colourful festival by encouraging local talent to share the excitement throughout the city streets,” said Pierre-Luc Marier, Integrated Marketing and Sales Manager at BIXI Montréal, in a press release. “We would like to invite all Montrealers and visitors to come admire the exceptional work of five artists who have transformed 50 of our bikes, an initiative that shows that BIXI has an undeniable place in our hearts for the 14th year in a row."
BIXI has recorded over 50 million trips and more than 125 million kilometres in the Greater Montreal area since the bike-sharing service was launched in 2009. In 2021, more new users joined BIXI Montréal than ever before with a 326 per cent increase compared to 2020 and 195 per cent compared to the record year in 2019. BIXI also won two prizes at the 14th edition of the Leaders in Sustainable Mobility awards.
"We are extremely proud to be celebrating our 10th year with a partner like BIXI Montréal. With an emphasis on the international contemporary street art movement in the city, the MURAL Festival will be a unique opportunity this year for visitors and the international art community to discover BIXI's major contribution to the Montreal landscape and the vitality of the city," added Pierre-Alain Benoit, General Manager of MURAL, in the same release.
