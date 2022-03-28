BIXI is back, bigger, better and with a broader range

The intended launch date for this year’s BIXI season is Friday, Apr. 15. I say “intended” because, thanks to good weather, last year’s season kicked off close to a week ahead of time. "Last season ended on a high note, with record-breaking usage numbers and the highest number of new customers ever recorded,” stated BIXI Montreal CEO Christian Vermette.
After doubling the size of its service area between 2020 and 2021, another network expansion has been planned for this year. As a result, BIXI Montreal customers will have access to an added 490 electric bikes, 31 electric stations and 765 docking points.
"The incredible success of electric BIXIs is undeniable and our electric offering will continue to grow this spring,” added Vermette. “BIXI is proud to be a global pioneer and to provide access to one of the largest bike-sharing services in North America in this modern, green and forward-thinking city where biking never ceases to gain in popularity. Today, we continue to deploy one of the largest electric fleets in the world."
Preseason deals on seasonal memberships are now available for $83 plus tax (10 per cent off the regular price) if you purchase your pass on the BIXI website or mobile app.
As the lockdown lifts across Quebec, BIXI's regular and electric bikes are an ideal mode of transportation, offering a combination of outdoor leisure, speedy transportation, flexibility, user-friendliness and 24/7 availability. In addition, customers will only pay for their actual usage time this year.
For the new 2022 season fee structure, click here
The new flexible, simplified fee structure launched in 2021 will remain effective this year. Seasonal and monthly BIXI members will continue to enjoy several benefits, which include the first 45 minutes of regular bike trips.
But some fees will be increasing this coming year, reflecting current inflation levels and some of the many pandemic-induced challenges that BIXI Montreal has faced over the last two years.
BIXI reported that it saw record-breaking numbers in usage and sales across all categories in 2021. With increases of 326 per cent relative to 2020 and 195 per cent relative to 2019, its previous record year, BIXI Montreal reached the highest number of new users in 2021 since it first launched with over 5.8 million trips were logged.
For more information, visit https://bixi.com/en
— Anthony Bonaparte
