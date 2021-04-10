Bike path linking Montréal to Sainte-Catherine fully reopens

The bike path linking Montréal / Saint-Lambert / Champlain Bridge Estacade / Sainte-Catherine is now fully reopened. The announcement was made on Saturday April 10 by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD).
One of the rare places where you can cross the Saint Lawrence River by bike, the approximately 14 km long path is a marked trail reserved for cyclists only. Part of The Great Trail and Route Verte, the path also offers a multitude of spectacular views of the city’s downtown core..
The detour on the Victoria Bridge will be continued this season for users of the bike path. Cyclists must use the safe passage section of the traffic lane because the cycling overpass is still unusable, the SPJD advises. Structural problems detected on the overpass forced its closure last year.
“The detour will enable cyclists, notably from Saint Lambert, to have a direct access to Parc Jean-Drapeau when they want to head toward Montréal, rather than having to use the multi-purpose pathways on the Champlain and Jacques-Cartier Bridges,” read the statement.
To find the best way to get to the Parc, and for all information on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve 2021 provisional schedule, visit https://www.parcjeandrapeau.com/
— A. Bonaparte
— Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.