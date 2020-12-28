Biggest wedding trends for 2021 unveiled

Weddings will be smaller in scale for the year ahead but big on beautiful and inspiring details. From ball gowns to luxe indoor set-ups, Weddingbells’ annual Wedding Trends Guide has all the hottest ideas. Featuring the newest in decor, eats and sweets, flowers and style, Weddingbells’ 2021 Wedding Trends Guide is brimming with attainable and aspirational ideas for couples.
“Looking ahead to 2021, the wedding landscape is, of course, a little different from that of previous years,” says Alison McGill, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. “Intimate celebrations will continue, but as couples who married in 2020 showed us, small weddings are incredibly special and afford an opportunity to plan a meaningful and beautiful celebration filled with thoughtful and creative details. Our annual trends guide is a passion project for the Weddingbells team — we delight in bringing exceptional and innovative ideas to our readers.”
Below are some highlights from the 2021 Wedding Trends Guide. For the complete guide, please click here.
Ball Gowns (Main photo)
Going big — we’re always all about that! The classic ball gown is having a moment, and we’re here for the timeless elegance.
- Dress, Morilee Signature by Madeline Gardner
- Photography courtesy of Morilee
Tropical Tones
Brights feel so right for 2021! We love colours with punch when it comes to wedding florals — think coral, raspberry red, zesty orange and magenta punctuated with just a hint of green.
- Bouquet by Lobo Florals
- Photography by Maureen Im Photography.
Backyard Weddings
They say that home is where the heart is. For 2021, luxurious backyard celebrations are making their mark with couples creating incredible outdoor spaces.
- Wedding planning by Shannon Kennedy, Kennedy Event Planning
- Photography by Rob Lloyd.
- Flowers by Love in Bloom.
Mini Munchables
Instead of passing around trays of canapés at cocktail hour, how about creating mini plated-food stations or offering guests individual charcuterie boards? Both trends can be done safely and deliciously.
- Catering by White Table Catering
- Photography by Brooklyn D Photography
- Tablescape by Ruffled Rose Co.
- Bespoke Decor, Winstons Curated Rentals and Pedersen’s Event Rentals
- Dress, Everything But the Groom
Something Blue
The must-have colour palette for 2021? Think 50 shades of blue. A tranquil hue, it’s perfect for everything from florals to cakes to wedding accessories.
- Photography courtesy of L’Estelle Photography
- Creative planning and design by Luxia Jewelry and RojaLux Luxury Event Decor. Flowers by Arbutus Florist
- Cake by Cakes in a Box
- Dress, Luxx Nova
- Jewellery, Luxia Jewelry
- Hair, Hair by Nasim
- Makeup, Makeup by Supernova
