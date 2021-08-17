Beaconsfield Artist Association hosts another Art in the Park Aug. 21

Now that everyone can finally enjoy time outdoors again, the Beaconsfield Artist Association (BAA) will be hosting another edition of Art in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Centennial Hall Park from 1 to 5 p.m.
There are approximately 40 artists presenting their works this year, all of whom are members of the association, and each one will showcase their own medium, whether it be oils, pastels, acrylics, mixed media, and even sculpting. Members will not only be presenting their works of art but will be selling them as well.
“We had a fantastic turnout of more than 200 guests at last year’s event in September, and we’re expecting the same this year,” said Catherine Zanbaka, president of the BAA, which currently has approximately 70 members. “We also donate 10-15 per cent of sales to AMCAL family services. Each artist association has their own organizations that they support and AMCAL has helped us promote our events and they come to our meetings and exhibitions too.”
AMCAL is a non-profit, community-based agency offering a variety of services to promote and preserve healthy family relationships.
The Art in the Park event is free for the public to attend, and while perusing the artwork on display and meeting the artists behind those works, there will also be tables set up for the BAA as well as the art store chain Omer DeSerres. There will even be a DJ to provide background music to make it a truly immersive event.
“We have all different types of people who like to attend, and we always encourage families to come because the kids really enjoy the art. We have all kinds of art that can be really interesting to kids as well,” Zanbaka said. “And this year we decided to have a DJ and have them play music. We are hoping this form of entertainment will uplift the spirits of the artists as well as the attendees.”
Art in the Park has been a yearly event for the association, and the group meets on a regular basis as well. Prior to the pandemic their meetings were in-person, however since COVID set in, they, like so many, have resorted to virtual meetups. “We have guests come and give a demonstration of their expertise, whether it’s sculptures, watercolours, or more. They are all very enlightening,” Zanbaka said.
Centennial Hall Park is located at 288 Beaconsfield Blvd. For more information on the association visit https://www.beaconsfieldart.com/
