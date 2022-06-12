Aquatic Complex reopening marks the start of Parc Jean-Drapeau's summer season

The outdoor aquatic complexes at Parc Jean-Drapeau officially reopened on Saturday, June 11 for the weekend and is now operating at full capacity. Three pools are accessible to the public and athletes alike for bathing, swimming, and diving. As of June 18, it will be open every day of the week during the summer season.
People who like thrills can take advantage of a new feature this year — special days where they will be able to highdive from a height of more than 10 metres.
This summer, Parc Jean-Drapeau offers a diverse program of sports and cultural activities, from music concerts and sports competitions to a renewed restaurant service and unique activities organized at the Parc. The calendar of events includes the return of many popular activities like the15th edition of the Eureka! Science Festival, which is presenting a theme-based program, Water in All of its States, on île Sainte-Hélène, June 10-12. And after a two-year absence, the Canadian Grand Prix is back in full force, June 17-19 on Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.
For music lovers, Piknic Électronik performances are staged every weekend during the summer months, and this year there will be several special events to further spruce up the program. OSHEAGA and ÎLESONIQ are back, and LASSO Montréal, which was first announced back in 2020, is finally here.
From June 25 to August 6, La Ronde is also back to hosting the world’s biggest fireworks competition, l’International des Feux Loto-Québec. For swimmers, Jean-Doré Beach, which opens on July 1, caters to people of all ages, with activities for casual and sporting swimmers alike. Aquazilla will be back with its inflatable structures comprised of obstacle courses, open-water swimming enthusiasts can train in the marked-off areas of the beach’s lake, and beach volleyball players have eight courts set up on the site.
Again this summer park visitors will be able to bring their own kayak or stand-up paddleboard, or rent them to go out on the lake or explore the Beach’s lagoons. For Parc visitors in a more reflective mood, the Sentier des îles is a well-marked trail that can take you through the Floralies Gardens, the Mont Boullé trails, the many artworks, and iconic spots.
The Discovery Ride, which returns on June 25, is another way to get immersed in the history of the islands through a trek in an electric vehicle spotlighting many places of interest and animated by a certified guide. Once your day at the Parc is coming to an end, the Ste-Hélène bistro-terrasse and its concessions offer salads, burgers, paninis and much more.
There is much more going on during the summer season so please go to see the full schedule of activities visit parcjeandrapeau.com
— Société du parc Jean-Drapeau
— AB
