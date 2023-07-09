Annual ShazamFest, a four-day outdoor summertime extravaganza, returns July 13-16

When Shakespeare wrote that “all the world’s a stage,” he couldn’t have imagined just how especially true that is at ShazamFest — a four-day outdoor summertime extravaganza featuring live music, circus, burlesque, dance and other performance arts, as well as wrestling, activities for kids, an artisan market and locally-sourced food vendors, on a pristine multi-generational organic family farm in Quebec’s picturesque Eastern Townships.
“Over the years, the festival has gotten larger, so now there is more space for more things,” says Ziv Przytyk, founder and director of ShazamFest, whose homegrown backyard carnival continues to grow after 18 years. “A lot of the festival grounds have become performance space because there’s tons of roving entertainment going on. There’s a little beachy area by the river for swimming, and performances happen there as well. A tightrope walker doing crazy stuff might just suddenly appear, and there are sometimes secret shows happening in the woods.”
All of this, of course, complements the fest’s four official stages, from July 13 to 16.
The Shazam Stage: The main-stage centre of the action where most performances take place.
The Amphitheatre: A revamped electronic music stage reminiscent of an ancient stone amphitheatre. It has a new dance floor that can accommodate 300-400 people, and features more programming than ever before.
The Temple: Where teenagers, numbering around 200 each year, enjoy programming tailored specifically for their age group.
The Small Stage: At the close of each night, this is where the party’s at. Don’t be surprised to find people dancing, or even performing, on the bar.
Music is the linchpin of the festival, and organizers go to great lengths to find an eclectic mix of both emerging and established music artists who play to a broad range of tastes. “ShazamFest is really about discovering new things and new music, so a lot of the programming is not necessarily well known but has been meticulously curated,” says Przytyk.
The weekend kicks off with a crazy punk night featuring Eastern Townships headliners General Fools, while several of the many other highlights include Kobo Town (intoxicating calypso & dub poetry from Toronto), Plomberie (groovy brass from Sherbrooke), Risa (time traveling house & techno via Mexico), The Sunset Drip (heavy psych rock from the 514), Ultraptérodactyle (pop-punk-garage-grunge crazy for dinosaurs & heavy guitar riffs), The PMR Ska Collective (a blend of ska, reggae, jazz, pop and more), Digital Fire (dirty electro, drum & bass and hip-hop DJ stylings), Tiguidou Braziou (Brazilian percussion) and Will E. Skandalz (“Hailing from Kahnawake, he's a veteran of Montreal's hip-hop scene, and he’s bringing a two-hour show with nine up-and-coming MCs, so that's cool,” enthuses Ziv).
Music is only the tip of the entertainment-berg: a neo-vaudeville rainbow of multidisciplinary arts and activities awaits festivalgoers, including but not limited to circus sideshows, burlesque, musical improv, comedy, clowns, fire breathers and more than a few freaky things that defy categorization. “The ambiance is ridiculously carnivalesque,” says Ziv. “It's like you walked into the 1880s.”
Wrestling, a fan-favourite tradition of ShazamFest since its inception, returns this year on the Sunday with The Fight for Shazam!, featuring Johnny la Magouille and his Acolytes. “A huge crowd comes out because of the wrestling,” says Ziv. “Admission is free all day on Sunday, so lots of folks with kids come to watch. It's like a spectator sport all around: the squares watch the freaks, the freaks watch the squares, and everybody watches the wrestling—it's a lot of fun!”
Other attractions include glassblowers and a blacksmith onsite this year doing workshops & demonstrations, an artist market and an Olympics-style series of games and activities for both kids & adults that runs throughout the festival (attendees are divided into four teams upon arrival at the gate for family-friendly cooperative challenges that test skills of the wit as well as physical prowess, not to mention an epic capture-the-flag foam sword battle). And got a beard, a moustache or a mullet you’re especially proud of and want to show off? You’re in luck, because there’s a multi-category competition with numerous trophies and prizes awarded, including “Best Fake Beard” for hair-challenged children and adults of all genders and ages.
The festival's KidzZone is one of the most popular aspects of the festival and a place to spread the ShazamFest magic to all ages and keep the little ones entertained. This unique space devised for children is set to dazzle once again with weekend-long programming comprised of age-specific performances, workshops, activities and a talent show on Saturday afternoon.
The famous FamFood meal plan for kids is back, offering an unbeatable deal for feeding famished young’uns: 3 nutritious meals per day plus 2 daily snack times throughout the entire run of the festival for a very modest $25 per child, with discounts offered for multiple children. Additionally, there’s free, unlimited spring water tapped right at the source onsite and free festival access for children under the age of 14, as well as free camping. And the older kids won’t want to miss out on the epic Saturday sword battle, a capture-the-flag game with foam swords that’s equally as entertaining to watch as it is to participate in.
- Close to 2,000 people attend ShazamFest each year.
- 1,500 people took advantage of the free camping last year (with space for over 3,000).
- There are no vehicles permitted on the actual camping site
- 85-90% of attendees last year came for all four days (an amazing, and amazingly affordable, quick getaway).
- It’s only around a 90-minute drive from Montreal and a 30-minute drive from Sherbrooke.
- Admission to ShazamFest is FREE for children 13 years and under.
- Admission to ShazamFest is FREE for everyone on Sunday.
- Admission to ShazamFest includes FREE camping
Due to recycling and reusing efforts, last year’s festival produced a grand total of only 10 bags of garbage
SHAZAMFEST 2003
- July 13-14-15-16, 2022
- 2722 Way's Mills, Barnston West, QC J0B 1C0
- www.ShazamFest.com
- Day & Weekend & Family passes available
- Free entry for children 13 years & under
- Free admission all day Sunday
- Check the complete programming for dates and times.
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.