Amazon hiring over 300 part-time workers for south shore facility

Amazon — whose stock is up more than 70 per cent in the past year alone, and whose founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, is now worth $185.4 billion USD…nope, make that $185. 5 billion USD… Scratch that. Now he’s at $185.6 billion USD…. Oh never mind — is now hiring more than 300 part-time “associates” for its south shore Saint-Hubert facility with “industry-leading” benefits, such as paid provincial leave, statutory holidays, and access to employee and family assistance programs.
“Employees will play integral roles where they'll sort, scan, and stack packages to get customer orders ready for delivery,” said the December 10 release.
To assist with transportation needs, Amazon added a free shuttle service between the Longueuil Metro station and the Saint-Hubert facility on weekdays, and from the Berri-UQAM station on the weekends.
Hourly wages are said to be up to $16.50 an hour and candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply. Amazon's hiring events are by appointment only and candidates are asked to fill out an online application at www.amazon.ca/jobsnow
As well, according to the release, during the appointment, candidates will be required to have a temperature check and wear a face mask, which Amazon will provide. Candidates are also asked not to attend if any of the following applies:
- They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have medical advice to self-quarantine.
- They have a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher.
- They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.
- They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.
- They currently have a cough or shortness of breath.
By the way, Bezos is now worth $185.7 billion USD.
— A. Bonaparte
— Amazon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.