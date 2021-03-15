Advisory group announced to assist with the selection of the next Governor General

Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced on March 12 the establishment of the Advisory Group on the Selection of the Next Governor General to assist with the identification of potential candidates to fill the vacant office. The group is mandated to deliberate and submit a shortlist of outstanding Canadians for the Prime Minister's consideration.
LeBlanc will co-chair the group, alongside Janice Charette, Interim Clerk of the Privy Council and former High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The Advisory Group also includes:
- Daniel Jutras: Rector of the Université de Montréal;
- Judith LaRocque: Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of Nature, former senior public servant and former Secretary to the Governor General;
- Natan Obed: President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami; and
- Suromitra Sanatani: Interim Chair of the Board of Directors of Canada Post and an experienced corporate director.
Members were selected for the diverse perspectives they bring to the work, as well as their expertise on issues relating to government and the Crown in Canada.
While there is no formal application process, comments and suggestions can be submitted for the Advisory Group's consideration to: ggselection@pco-bcp.gc.ca.
"Recognizing the unique nature of the situation and understanding that the position of Governor General needs to be filled on an expedited basis, the members of the Advisory Group have agreed to work quickly. Together, the Advisory Group will endeavour to make the best possible recommendations to the Prime Minister," said LeBlanc in the statement.
— Minister for Democratic Institutions
— AB
