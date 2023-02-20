Action 500 received 2 awards in the 2023 Best Of Montreal contest taking home Gold for Best Escape Room and Silver for Best Children's Birthday Party Venue.
Action 500 is a multi-activity indoor entertainment center including:
Karting, an experience to enjoy at full speed, offering adults the most powerful electric karts in Quebec, as well as the only safe and fun environment for kids of all ages,
Escape rooms, challenge yourself with their amazing award winning X-Cape rooms,
Laser Tag, with the most sophisticated technology in the world you can experience a real adventure. A jet plane, a helicopter, a tank—put on your vest and get ready for the new generation of Laser Tag,
Paint ball, with the biggest paintball centres in Canada you’ll find missile launchers, army jeeps, a double-decker bus, fortresses and more. Go and see how original our spectacular indoor scenery is.
These amazing centers offer fun for families, office team building, parties, sports team parties and many other occasions
BOOK YOUR PARTY TODAY!
With locations in Dorval, Montreal and Laval. See more ar action500.com
