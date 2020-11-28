A virtual and magical Christmas at Complexe Desjardins

Complexe Desjardins is offering alternative approaches to this unprecedented holiday season, having found solutions to major adaptation and innovation challenges. The real Santa will therefore be chatting with children of all ages on ZOOM from the comfort of his living room at the North Pole, from December 2 to 24. During this same period, people can shop for their Christmas gifts using the Complexe Desjardins online store (available on December 2). They can order and receive all of their purchases in less than 24 hours at no extra cost (conditions apply).
Children can still get excited about meeting Santa one-on-one, because even under virtual conditions, the magic still exists! Given that Santa will be in very high demand from December 2 to 24 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) parents can make an appointment starting November 25 by clicking here.
In addition, complexe Desjardins will be partnering with the Desjardins Foundation to offer virtual Santa visits in certain elementary schools in Montréal, giving these children and their classmates a special experience as the holiday season nears.
Starting December 2, this online shopping service will offer some fantastic benefits. Shopping for Christmas gifts and other things will be just a click away! Whether people opt for pick-up from complexe Desjardins Guest Services or free delivery within a radius of 4 km, everything is being orchestrated to provide an easy and safe shopping experience. Purchases will be available for pick-up or delivery within 24 hours of placing an order (orders must be placed an hour or more before Guest Services close for the day). By grouping all your purchases from our retailers into one delivery and one bill, the complexe Desjardins online store is a practical and well thought-out solution.
The complexe Desjardins will be sumptuously decorated again this year. Members of the general public can come shop in the stores while enjoying the enchanting ambiance. To make the shopping experience easier, a personalized guide (Lëon) will be available to provide gift buying advice to shoppers. This guide will also be in the Jardins d’Hiver, located outside at the Place des Festivals.
