A spot of tea and a room of toys: Toy Tea toasts to 31 years

It was the year 2000 and I was still a student doing an internship when I was assigned to write a story on a local charity event in Westmount. I showed up at Ogilvy downtown and took the elevator up to Tudor Hall. When the doors opened, I was transported to a winter wonderland: volunteers in elf hats were collecting new toys that attendees brought by the armfuls, children from various schools were performing holiday classics, tea and delectable desserts were being served and, of course, Santa was there ho ho ho-ing and spreading even more Christmas cheer. I added my name to their mailing list, and I’ve attended every year since.
The annual Toy Tea is my kickoff to the holiday season. I’ve attended with friends and their children, I attended pregnant and then the following year I was there with my new bean, and every year since my son gets to skip school day to go with mom on a date to the Toy Tea. This event began in 1991 as a simple get-together with friends to enjoy tea and collect a few new toys for local needy children in battered women’s shelters, and it has become a massive day-long event with sponsors and hundreds upon hundreds of toys.
The event has endured some changes over the years. It was held for a long time at Ogilvy and then was hosted at Victoria Hall. When COVID struck they were faced with the challenge of holding the event safely and from a distance, so various stores around Montreal offered to be drop-off locales for people collecting toys. The organizers requested recorded clips of children singing, dancing, playing instruments, and performing, and launched an online showcase in lieu of their usual live entertainment.
This year, they were finally back with another incredible in-person event on December 7, and it was held at a new location: the Royal Montreal Regiment. Toys lined the tables, festive kids graced the stage, and more than 25 shelters will be supported this year. Tea and sweet treats were served, and students from seven schools participated by performing at the event, including Nesbitt Elementary School, Westmount Park Elementary School, ECS, The Priory, The Study, and LCC, to name a few.
"We were thrilled to be back in person and are grateful for all the people that work so hard to make the Toy Tea happen," said organizer Erika Ludwick. "It is still so important to have this event because, as we heard from our shelter representatives, one in five women in Montreal experience domestic violence, and children exposed to intimate partner violence are dealing with some of the highest rates of mental health issues. To receive a gift from a total stranger acknowledges that their struggle is real, and they are not alone."
The Toy Tea isn’t the only event that collects toys for those who are less fortunate. Welcome Hall Mission recently held its annual toy giveaway at the beginning of December. More than 1,900 toys were given away by the 130-year-old organization.
Generations Foundation also held a big toy drive and collected food donations as well. The McCord Museum is collecting toys as part of the installation Enchanted Worlds from December 17-31 in collaboration with the Centre social d’aide aux immigrants (CSAI), and all the toys collected will be given to newcomer families to welcome them to Montreal.
