A reimagined Holt Renfrew Ogilvy traditional bagpiper has returned for this holiday season

Holt Renfrew Ogilvy announced on November 12 a new iteration of the storied tradition of the retailer’s bagpiper. Beginning that Friday, Montreal musician, Jenna Dennison will perform at the corner of Ste. Catherine and de la Montagne and in store.
As one of the new traditions, Dennison will be present for special events and key seasonal moments at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy moving forward and will perform both traditional and modern interpretations of bagpipe music.
The fresh take on the bagpiper will be outfitted with a modern approach including a bespoke, magenta tartan that respects the storied, Scottish tradition. The magenta kilt represents the colours of Holt Renfrew Ogilvy and was created by Canada’s premier kilt maker, Burnett’s & Struth Scottish Regalia Ltd and registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans.
Along with the kilt, Dennison will be styled with seasonal fashions, currently available at Holt Renfrew including a blazer by Canadian brand, Smythe, a Chloe bag and Doc Martens boots.
“We are very excited to bring back the traditional bagpiper at Holt Renfrew Ogilvy with a fresh approach,” says Natalie Lord, divisional vice president and general manager, Holt Renfrew Ogilvy. “After a tough few years we can’t wait to launch our new tradition and celebrate with our customers while honouring our past and spreading some holiday cheer.”
— Holt Renfrew
— https://www.holtrenfrew.com/en
— AB
