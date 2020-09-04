2020 Myrtle Cook regatta held in Dorval

On Sunday, August 30 Dorval’s Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club (RStLYC) race committee hosted the 2020 Myrtle Cook regatta, which commemorates a great Canadian advocate for women in sport.
With COVID restrictions limiting crews to two, and winds estimated at 16 knots gusting to 20, 12 women proved their resolve as they completed the four races prescribed.
The enthusiasm was high and the competition was intense as the lead changed often in this open SLVYRA all-women Shark event. Stephanie Boucher and Chantale Leger placed fitst, with daughter/mother team of Arielle Morgan and Lori Baird placing second using a RStLYC Club Shark.
Other participants from RStLYC included daughter/mother team Helene Osterman and Jane Lalonde as well as Dale Webber, Catherine Schaarwaechter-Mohr, Lara Bailey, Maud Francoeur and Katherine Weaver.
Thanks were expressed to Brian Wilkinson, who readied the Club’s six Sharks for the competition.
For more photos visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-rHeClJ2DLHJ04_GG4tSZcHE4BZ2R_jI
— RStLYC race committee
— A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.