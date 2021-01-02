Year over year, rents are up for one- and two-bedroom homes in Montreal

The average monthly rent for all Canadian properties listed on Rentals.ca in November declined 9.1 per cent annually to $1,743, making a 180-degree turn when compared to an increase of 9.4 per cent this time last year, according to Rentals.ca’s and Bullpen Research & Consulting’s latest National Rent Report.
Bullpen Research & Consulting and Rentals.ca is forecasting rents will increase 3 per cent annually in Canada in 2021. Rents will continue trending downward in the first half of 2021 but start a slow recovery in the second half of 2021.
Forecasts for average monthly rent for five Canadian cities from December 2020 to December 2021 include Montreal, up 6 per cent; Toronto, up 4 per cent; Vancouver, up 3 per cent; Calgary, flat in 2021; and Mississauga, up 2 per cent.
Montreal is expected to be the top major market in Canada thias year with rent growth of 6 per cent, rising from $1,665 per month forecast for December 2020 to $1,760 per month at the end of next year. There is no urban exodus in Montreal. Despite the strong rent growth in 2019, and the above-inflation increase in 2020, average rents are still relatively affordable in comparison to Toronto and Vancouver.
In Montreal, despite a robust sample of listings, there is significant volatility in the average rent levels by postal code. H2X and H3A are two of the most active areas in Montreal and include the downtown core and McGill University. These two postal codes have experienced rent growth of 4 per cent and 9 per cent year over year respectively.
Montreal average rents were up 3 per cent in November for all property types compared to a 15 per cent increase in November 2019.
Montreal finished 19th on the list of 35 cities for average monthly rent in November for a one-bedroom home at $1,454 and 17th for average monthly rent for a two-bedroom at $1,889.
Year over year, average monthly rent in November for a one-bedroom in Montreal increased 9 per cent, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom increased 5.1 per cent.
Although not included on the list, Laval average monthly rent in November for a one-bedroom home was $1,464, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $1,573.
Rents were up in November in Laval month over month for a one- and two-bedroom at 1.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively.
Côte Saint-Luc was also not on the list, but average monthly rent for a one-bedroom in November was $1,352, and average monthly rent for a two-bedroom was $1,754. Month over month average rent for a one-bedroom decreased 2.6 per cent and 3.4 per cent for a two-bedroom.
Saint-Laurent was also not on the list, but average monthly rent for a one-bedroom was $1,022 and $1,498 for a two-bedroom. Month over month, rent for a one-bedroom was down 5.2 per cent and 4.8 per cent for a two-bedroom.
The average rent over the past six months on Rentals.ca for all property types in the province of Quebec was up 11 per cent annually from $1,477 to $1,643. The COVID-19 slump has not affected Quebec as it has the other provinces.
“2020 has been the most unpredictable year of my nearly 20-year career as a housing analyst...We expect the market to continue trending downward for the next four to six months nationally but start a slow recovery in the second half of 2021," stated Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research & Consulting.
“Tenants looking for properties in urban settings in Canada had more choices in 2020, and for the first time in many years, landlords had to compete for renters and ramp up their marketing efforts,” added Matt Danison, CEO of Rentals.ca.
The National Rent Report charts and analyzes monthly, quarterly and annual rates and trends in the rental market on a national, provincial, and municipal level across all listings on Rentals.ca for Canada.
— Bullpen Research & Consulting
— https://www.bullpenconsulting.ca/
— AB
