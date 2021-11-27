Winners of the 2021 Habitat Design Awards competition unveiled

The winners of the 2021 Habitat Design Awards were recently announced during a ceremony presided over by world renowned industrial designer Michel Dallaire, O.C., O.Q, CALQ. Many of Greater Montreal’s top housing sector firms were in attendance to mark the event, which recognizes the talent, creativity and outstanding ingenuity of the creatives who invigorate the residential construction industry.
“There is immense value in advocating for all the design professions – architecture, landscaping, interior design and graphic design – pooling together with a view toward creating better living spaces,” said Dallaire is a statement. “The Habitat Design Awards speak to this in no uncertain terms. These awards constitute an important and timely initiative, and aptly demonstrate the usefulness of interprofessional collaboration.”
A dozen awards were presented this year honouring excellence in new residential unit design in the Montreal metropolitan area. Entries were evaluated based on how well they integrate quality interior design within the scope of a multidisciplinary approach, a specific competitive edge in terms of concept, functionality and aesthetics, and their marketing to homebuyers increasingly seeking a living environment today’s designers call “wall-to-wall wellbeing.”
Among the many prizes awarded, The Habitat Design Award – Sales Office Category and Furnished Model Unit Category go to builders and designers who took the opportunity to put together magnificent elegantly-decorated model units and beautifully attractive sales offices where buyers can then visualize a host of options and start laying the foundation for their future new dream home.
The award-winning firm Lemay Escobar added to its long list of local and international accolades for their Sales Office Jury’s Choice win in the category of projects of over $150 M for their work on Le Sherbrooke (Broccolini Construction Inc. and Lemay Escobar, interior designer) — an upscale condo development in Montreal’s Golden Square Mile.
For the list of winners, visit www.prixhabitatdesign.com
— Prix Habitat Design
— AB
Sales Offices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.