What to consider when choosing cabinetry

The cabinetry is one of the first things homeowners and designers choose for a kitchen or bath. That material will likely impact other things like the colour of the room, the faucets, and the hardware, which is why it’s so important to do your due diligence and explore the various options to find the one that is best suited for your home.
Cabinetry is really “the face” of the kitchen or bathroom. Depending on the material, style, and colour, cabinetry materials can have a big impact on the overall aesthetics of a space. They also vary vastly in price and durability.
The first thing to consider when choosing cabinetry is the style of the space. If the bathroom has a contemporary deep-soak tub and a modular shower, then the cabinetry should be more fashion-forward and modern. Think high-sheen lacquer. But, if a kitchen has more traditional-looking appliances and rustic light fixtures, the cabinetry should be more classic, such as hardwood. It all comes down to the overall look and feel of the space.
Budget will also be a big precursor in the type of cabinetry you choose. For example, a prefabricated bathroom vanity cabinet can cost anywhere from $150 for a single-sink model to more than $3,000 for a higher-end, customized vanity. It’s dependant on the materials and hardware that you choose. Most bathroom cabinetry is made from PVC (polyvinyl chloride), solid wood, plywood, or MDF (medium-density fibreboard), however PVC usually comes out on top because it’s easy on the wallet, waterproof, and super durable. Plus, there are many different looks to choose from.
Kitchen cabinets are most often constructed out of MDF, melamine, polyester, laminate, hardwood, as well as wood veneers. MDF and plywood are probably the top two choices when it comes to kitchen cabinets.
Another question to ask yourself when choosing cabinetry is whether you want something that is prefabricated, or if you prefer a more customized project. Both come with their owns pros and cons as well as vastly different price tags. It’s about what your style and layout preferences are for the space, and what you can afford. For example, a lot of today’s homeowners like to discretely hide their kitchen appliances by facing them with matching cabinetry so that they blend seamlessly together.
It also depends on the layout of the space and how much cabinetry that entails. How many cupboards and drawers will there be? And what accents are needed that are in the same cabinetry material?
The finishing touches will really pull the whole look together: hardware as well as handles and drawer pulls. These have come a very long way, and there are a lot of different choices on the market today. If your home’s style is traditional, opt for a polished look, and if your home is more modern, brushed metallics can look great. You can also outfit the interiors of these cabinets with an endless range of organizational products: drawer dividers, sliding shelving, risers, and more.
There are many components that go into utilitarian areas of the home, like the kitchen and bathroom, and cabinetry is the most important one. The choice of cabinetry will help dictate the rest of the project. So, choose a material and look that suits your home’s décor best, and one that is affordable too.
