What a pest!

Montrealers love summer: there’s always something going on in the city, the weather is much more agreeable, and there’s an overall laid-back vibe we truly embrace. But there’s also a few pests that come with the summer season, and if they’re not dealt with from the onset, they could become quite the problem.
Here are some of the more common summertime bugs and the best ways to control them:
Ants
There are a wide range of ants that are common in Quebec, and most of these don’t cause any harm. Ants are always looking for food, which is why it’s important to keep dry goods in pantries and on countertops sealed as well as take the garbage out frequently. If you do find a substantial number of ants in your home, you can use a bait system to eradicate the colony.
Ticks
Ticks are a major concern in the summertime because they can transmit Lyme disease. The best way to avoid ticks is to ensure you dress properly when going into any woods, forests, or along dense trails, and that means covering up your skin as much as possible. Check pets who go outside for ticks around their paws and on their legs. If you do find a tick on someone in your family or on an animal, contact either the pharmacy or the vet – they can administer medications quickly to help ward off the chances of contracting Lyme disease.
Earwigs
They might look prehistoric, but earwigs are relatively harmless. They like to hide in cool, dark, damp places, so your best bet to keep them away is avoiding having these types of areas around your home. Remove overgrown vegetation around the home and repair any leaky taps, downspouts, or broken gutters. If you’re bringing any cut flowers or greenery into the home, make sure to inspect them first to make sure they have no earwigs hidden in them.
Ladybugs and flies
According to the Government of Canada website, ladybugs are among our most beneficial insects, as they are efficient predators of insect pests and feed on more than 50 species of aphids. They’re sneaky, finding small entries into homes where they can live weeks or even months. Flies also find clever ways to get into our houses and can contaminate food because of their feeding and breeding habits. Combat ladybug and fly invasions by sealing or caulking window screens, door jams, roofing, vents, and attic walls. You can even install insect screening over air vents in soffits.
Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes – their bites pack quite the punch, and they can be a real summer bummer. Control mosquito populations by preventing them from breeding. Remove standing water, which provides breeding sites, keep gutters clear, and don’t let water accumulate anywhere on your property.
Wasps
Also known as yellow jackets and hornets, wasps can be aggressive, and their sting can really live up to its name. But they are extremely beneficial to the environment: Workers catch insects, like flies and caterpillars, and carry them back to the nest to feed the developing larvae, they’re pollinators, and they’re a source of food for small mammals, birds, and spiders. Before wasps become a problem, check your yard, looking for any wasp activity or paper nests taking shape. It’s easier to discourage a single queen wasp from establishing too close to your home than handle a full-sized nest later in the season.
