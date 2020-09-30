Westbury Montreal begins to take shape as residents of first two phases move in

As the president of Devmont, one of Montreal’s notable property developers, Sam Scalia is a mighty proud man these days — and with good reason. His Westbury Montreal project, located just off Decarie Blvd. between Jean Talon and Vezina, is taking shape quite beautifully.
Situated in the midst of a green oasis surrounded by modern buildings and sophisticated architecture, when fully completed Westbury Montreal will be enhanced by abundant walkways and large sidewalks made of pavers for a modern urban touch. This is very much a new neighbourhood that includes condos, service shops and restaurants, modern recreational facilities, plus a hotel, all in an environment designed according to sustainable development standards.
The first two phases are already sold out. Residents moved in to the initial 250 units from January through to May. As for Phases 3 and 4, of the 400 units less than 100 remain available as of this writing. The scheduled delivery is fall of 2021 and winter 2022 respectively. “We are building a living environment — a neighbourhood,” emphasizes Scalia.
Westbury Montreal’s luxurious condos have it all: high-end contemporary design, meticulous attention to detail, stunning views, state-of-the-art training facilities, a roof-top pool and much more room for the price than you’d expect. Starting at just $319,900 their three-, four- and five-and-a-half units come with a wide variety of floor plans large selection of finishes, turning your condo into your dream home. “It all adds up to the luxurious lifestyle you’ve been looking for,” says Scalia.
Westbury Montreal is not only catering to the owners of its condo units, but the neighbouring community as well. Supermarché PA will open by the end of the year, to be followed by a Starbucks, Forno West (a bakery) and a Daoust drop-off dry cleaner.
“Supermarché PA is an outstanding independent grocery chain with a stellar reputation,” said Scalia. “Not only will our residents benefit from its presence by never having to step outside to do their groceries, but we know that members of the surrounding community will want to go shop there as well.
“We will have a few more new announcements soon,” Scalia adds. “So if you move into the Westbury, you will have everything at your doorstep, all surrounding a 40,000- square-foot park that the City of Montreal will build.”
A Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites will open in late spring 2021, with 157 rooms in the former and 133 in the latter. There will be a state-of-the-art banquet room that can accommodate 260 people.
This Hilton property will feature two restaurants: Pancho, a taqueria and Blandino, an urban pizzeria.
“These are not hotel restaurants, but rather local restaurants that happen to be located inside a hotel,” Scalia explains. “The people behind the restaurants are local and have other well-known food and drink establishments. Both spaces are being designed by Atelier Zébulon Perron, a renown designer. Not only will our residents and guests want to take advantage at what are sure to become very popular dining establishments, but so will anyone looking or a terrific meal.”
The hotel will offer convenience and ease of access to both business travelers and tourists, in addition to presenting a wide range of services and facilities to meet the needs of all Montrealers. This includes meeting rooms that can accommodate 350 people and a 1,800-square-foot outdoor green terrace.
Scalia also wishes to highlight the excellent office space that is available immediately on the 3rd floor of phases 1 and 2.
To find out more call 514-900-6709 or visit www.westburymontreal.com
