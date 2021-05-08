Virtual open houses during Rendez-vous Habitat Design

This Spring, Rendez-vous Habitat Design are replacing The Open Houses Weekend, an important promotion campaign for new housing in Quebec. This event will be taking place virtually on May 8, 9 and 15, 16.
In the comfort of their homes, buyers will have the opportunity to discover online some 50 projects through virtual visits, presentation videos and digital photo or illustration galleries. In addition, households wishing to get more information on housing projects that may suit them will be able to meet the different sales teams by videoconference.
A market that keeps breaking records since 2015
Financial advisors keep repeating that the past is not an indication of the future, but recent history has shown that buying a house is a good investment. Last March, for example, analysts reported an 8% increase in residential sales in the greater Montreal area, an outstanding performance in a context where single family dwellings have dropped by 7%. Besides, a 32% increase of sales for a second consecutive month was noticed on the Montreal Island. This intense activity is essentially the result of the 45% increase in the condominium market.
With conditions that always confirm that we are in a seller’s market, median prices keep increasing. As a result, a single-family dwelling sells for a median price of $481,000, which means a 32% increase. The growth rate of median prices also remains very high for condominiums and plexes, with increases of 21% and 8% respectively.
Home ownership meets an essential need (housing) while being a savings vehicle with a minimum risk. In addition, interest or investment income is taxable (if your money is not invested in a registered retirement savings plan), while an individual has an exemption on the capital gain when selling his main residence.
Housing products adapt to changes that result from the pandemic
While being difficult, the actual situation brings an interesting challenge for promoters. Those who will keep developing new projects adapted to the needs of households will enjoy a healthy competition and a market always eager to find new housing units. Telework thus becomes a trend that is taking roots and that will persist even after offices have reopened in the downtown area. In fact, this is a working method that truly contributes to sustainable development by reducing the frequency of commuting. Therefore, how can we better define working areas in a context where the size of the different functional areas of new projects is constantly decreasing?
Another important phenomenon, the new attraction for the 3rd suburban ring as a living environment for households wishing to raise their family in a quiet environment full of affordable green spaces.
Finally, several new complexes offering luxury rental units are being built, among others, to meet the increasing demand by baby-boomers wishing to forget about daily chores and housing maintenance. To attract these customers, projects compete by offering facilities adapted to a wide selection of leisure and socialization activities to break out isolation.
An issue focusing on design
During Rendez-vous Habitat Design, households wishing to change scenery may consult online the “Habitat Design Circuit” and find their inspiration in the many furnished model units that will allow them to appreciate all contemporary trends in the field of interior decoration and residential architecture. Everyone will find innovating ideas in terms of colors, lighting, floor coverings, decorative accessories and more. In fact, this is a unique showcase of design avant-garde to help all those who wish to transform their way of life!
The virtual world is there to stay in sales offices
This year, among others, in collaboration with SmartPixel, sales offices taking part in Rendez-vous Habitat Design will allow buyers to view their next home on the Web and to initiate themselves to new state-of-the-art technologies. This interactive and immersive approach based on the latest developments in the field of video games will allow buyers that are less familiar with blueprint reading to better appreciate and understand their future living environment.
A useful guide and a Web site: https://monhabitationneuve.com
A valuable source of useful advice for any future owner, Rendez-vous Habitat Design will allow visitors to consult the digital version of the Buyer’s Guide at https://monhabitationneuve.com
Or still, they can get a printed copy that will be available in some 300 displays in the Metropolitan area. Those who are the most determined will certainly want to use this opportunity to better familiarize themselves with the housing market by exploring the reference Web site at https://monhabitationneuve.com
The list of all these projects, including the price range of the different units, is available on the campaign Web site (MonHabitationNeuve.com) and will remain there until October. Households in search of a new housing unit may get information on all aspects of their project, quickly find the answer to their questions and do a virtual visit of several registered units.
