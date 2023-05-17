Verti-Kal was awarded Gold for Best Window Treatment in the 2023 Best Of Montreal contest.
Whether someone is shopping for a single window covering or redecorating their entire house, Verti-Kal has a team with the knowledge and expertise to help put it all together. They have the blinds to fit any environment, style and budget.
