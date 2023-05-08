Along with Griffintown, the Ville-Marie borough — more particularly the area bordering Old Montreal known as the Quartier des lumières, is attracting the reputation as the trendiest new area to reside in Montreal.
Groupe Devimco and its partners, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Fiera Real Estate, certainly recognized this when they broke ground a few years ago on the Auguste & Louis high-rise condominium project on René-Lévesque Blvd. East and Beaudry St. in the heart of the illustrious site of the former CBC/Radio-Canada tower. The occupancy of the first phase is set for later this year, work on Phase 2 of the project is now underway with the first units set for delivery in 2025.
Valued at $111 million, Phase 2 will feature 253 condominium units over 21 floors. Studios and one- to three-bedroom units span up to 1,259 square feet. This second phase is part of a major real estate project of 2,200 condominium units in the Quartier des lumières, representing a total investment of $1.15 billion.
The architecture of Auguste & Louis Phase 2, designed by the firm Provencher_Roy, is intended to be a continuation of the first phase of the project. To embody the motion-picture theme inspired by Auguste and Louis Lumière (brothers from France best known for their Cinématographe motion picture system and the short films they produced between 1895 and 1905), the building’s architecture has been carefully thought out to offer a play of light that varies from light to dark.
Designed to showcase the best of urban living, Auguste & Louis Phase 2 balances the dynamism of the city with the tranquility of the surrounding greenery through its vast common spaces, including a rooftop terrace with an urban garden, an outdoor lounge with a BBQ area, fire pit, Adirondack chairs and a pergola, an indoor lounge on the ground floor with a double-height ceiling that can be privatized, an outdoor rooftop pool offering residents of Phase 1 and 2 a breathtaking panoramic view stretching from the Jacques Cartier Bridge to the downtown core, and a majestic 32,000 sq. ft. landscaped inner courtyard.
The latter will be decorated with native vegetation, accompanied by tables and chairs. It will serve as the perfect place to picnic and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. A fully equipped gym and training room, not to mention an urban chalet which includes a co-working space — with an open area and a private meeting room — and coveted indoor parking is in the cards as well.
“Groupe Devimco is extremely proud to contribute to Montreal’s economic vitality by investing in this historic neighborhood that promises to become a beacon of the city,” said James Goulet, a partner of Groupe Devimco. “The Quartier des lumières will redefine the landscape of the Ville-Marie borough.”
In terms of location, residents will be within walking distance of Old Montreal, downtown, public transportation, the Jacques Cartier bridge, public squares, green spaces, local merchants, trendy cafés, bars, restaurants, bike paths, a BIXI station at the foot of the project and much more.
“Imagine watching the fireworks from the balcony of your condo or the outdoor rooftop,” said William Atkinson, Director of Architecture and Real Estate Intelligence. “This a trendy part of Montreal that many people still do not know about.”
There is a sales office on the premises where you can learn more about the available units. To get up to date information, sign up via their website at https://augusteetlouiscondos.com/
