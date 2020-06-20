U-Haul Offers Help to Quebec Families Affected by Construction Delays during COVID-19

U-Haul is giving 30 days of free self-storage to anyone displaced by residential construction delays in Quebec resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Interruptions in construction could significantly impact the occupancy of new homes by Moving Day, July 1, leaving families in need of storage solutions while these projects are completed.
The offer is being made at 16 U-Haul-owned storage facilities throughout Quebec. The free month applies to new customers and is based on availability. Persons wanting to take advantage of the offer should call or visit their local U-Haul store. Find a facility near you at uhaul.com/storage.
“There may be a plan for hotels to free up rooms to house these folks, as they would have nowhere to go until their homes are ready,” stated Claude Boucher, U-Haul Company of Western Quebec president. “People will also need a clean, dry and secure place to store their household goods and valuable possessions during this time.
“There has been speculation about using reception halls to store people’s goods, but how secure and clean could that be with so many people going in and out? We can be part of the solution. We want to help.”
No commitment or purchase is required to receive the free month, other than a lock to secure the customer’s storage locker. U-Box portable storage containers may be offered if lockers are unavailable.
Newer U-Haul storage facilities have many lockers to help those in need, including:
U-Haul de Lachine – déménagement et entreposage
- 2100 Norman St.
- Lachine, QC H8S1B1
- 514-634-3313
U-Haul de Gatineau – déménagement et entreposage
- 266 Rue Saint-Louis
- Gatineau, QC J8P8B3
- 819-669-5335
U-Haul de Laval – déménagement et entreposage
- 1155 Autoroute Chomedey
- Laval, QC H7W5J8
- 450-231-0884
U-Haul de Boisbriand – déménagement et entreposage
- 1700 Lionel-Bertrand
- Boisbriand, QC J7H1N7
- 450-434-8253
— U-Haul
— AB
