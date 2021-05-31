To garage sale, or not to garage sale?

Staying at home so much these last few months has gotten a lot of us thinking about how much stuff we have. In our day-to-day monotony, we have found ourselves organizing closets and junk drawers only to discover we have way too much of, well, just about everything.
The summer presents a unique opportunity to host a garage sale and unload a lot of our excess possessions. And, when an outdoor sale such as this isn’t possible, there are other alternatives to cut down on the clutter — and maybe even make a few bucks, too.
It should be noted that, given the current pandemic situation, many local boroughs have cancelled usual garage sale weekends, forgoing the tradition completely or altering the way in which they host such events by doing larger outdoor community garage sales so check your borough website for more info.
Whether you’re holding a garage sale in the coming weeks, or plan on seeking out some great sales as a buyer, here are some quick tips to keep the process safe and well-organized.
If you’re hosting a garage sale:
Have hand sanitizer pumps on-hand.
Set things up outside on several smaller spaced-out tables instead of fewer longer tables to prevent people from convening.
Make sure everything has a clearly printed price tag that is visible. It will keep shoppers from having to over-handle items.
Have extra money on hand. Not all people will come to a garage sale with smaller bills or exact amounts, so you may need to dole out change. You could also set up a temporary email address specifically for your garage sale so you can accept e-transfers on the spot. It eliminates having to handle and exchange money.
Repurpose. Use all those leftover boxes (delivery boxes, shoeboxes, etc.) and make them available to those people who are buying larger items or multiple things.
If you’re attending a garage sale:
Wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Bring reusable bags for your purchases.
Don’t be afraid to haggle a bit. That’s the great thing about garage sales: usually the prices are pretty negotiable.
If you live in a borough where garage sales are a no-go, there are lots of other alternatives where you can both buy and sell used items.
Online
Websites like Kijiji, Craigslist, VarageSale, and eBay are all reliable online platforms where you can sell or buy, as well as safely transfer funds. They also accept credit cards.
Facebook groups. There are many community-based Facebook groups that allow users to post ads for things they are selling. You can also do some local shopping. Search for your borough on Facebook and interact with locals. It makes the virtual garage sale concept a bit more personalized.
Online marketplaces. Websites such as Etsy can be a great place to sell homemade items. It doesn’t take long to set up a shop, and all transactions can be done securely through the website.
Donate. When you can’t sell the excess items that you have, consider donating. People are in need more than ever right now, and there are various organizations and shelters that are looking for things like clothing, bedding, books, furniture, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.