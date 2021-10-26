Tips to make small spaces look more spacious

Everyone wants to optimize their living spaces as much as possible. While you need to have ample room for storage as well as style, you may also want your home to feel spacious. Small, modest areas of a house or condo can pose certain design challenges. However, there are certain go-to tricks-of-the-trade that experts use when trying to make cramped rooms feel larger or give the illusion of airiness.
Neutral hues
A more subtle colour palette in whites, light greys, or beiges, can bring brightness to a room and allow it to feel breezy and light. When it comes to smaller living spaces, like a den or bedroom, keep things neutral to allow for uniformity, thereby giving the impression that the area is more “open” than it really is.
Or dark hues
The same way softer colours “trick” the eye into thinking the dimensions of a room are more free flowing than they are, dark, rich, bold shades offer incredible depth and can be just as striking. Believe it or not, sultry blacks, navy blues, and smoky greys can lend a cozy feel even in the most modest of spaces.
Built-ins
While these carry a heavier price tag, built-ins allow you to make efficient use of every last square inch of a home, from top to bottom. They can even occupy often overlooked areas, like awkward nooks and crannies or that unused upper wall space. Shelves can be constructed under an angled ceiling, in a corner, or under a staircase. If budget allows, custom-made furniture is the way to go.
Mirrors and metallics
Anything that has a reflective surface or finish can work wonders on a more modest room. They can make powder rooms look longer and wider, and they can help extend the perimeters of a bedroom when hung over a bed or stood against a wall. The same can be said of metallic details and accents that boast sophisticated reflective qualities.
Low-profile
Tall or bulky furniture will not fit properly when there’s less floorspace and will only seem oversized and cluttered. If a room is smaller, stick to low-profile furniture that is less detailed and more minimalist. A low-back modern couch will look more streamlined as opposed to an overstuffed sofa, while bench seating takes up less visual space than high-backed ornate dining room chairs.
Vertical décor choices
Certain stylistic choices can really help elongate the height of a room and experts utilize these frequently in small spaces. For example, vertical-striped wallpaper will give the semblance of a higher ceiling, as will tall-standing plants, narrow floor lamps, and even up-lighting. These details can have the effect of making a room look taller and therefore airier.
Multi-functional furniture
Why have a clunky seating bench and messy overwhelmed hooks by the front door of a small entryway when you can have a bench that also works as a storage trunk? Finding pieces that can pull double-duty will help scale back on the amount of furniture and storage containers you’ll need in a space. There are couches and coffee tables that have interior storage compartments as well as shelves that can be outfitted with bins and baskets.
In a small space, make sure you choose items that are multifunctional to get the most use out of them.
